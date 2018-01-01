Business Gifts
OMG! Less Than a Week Until Christmas! 4 Ways to Find the Perfect Gift for a Relative Stranger.
Know that that gift will be appreciated and maybe make you stand out to a new client or prospect.
More From This Topic
Employee Gifts
4 Ways to Reward Employees and Gain a Return on Investment
Giving thoughtful rewards to your employees boasts a ripple effect: You do good for them, they'll do good for you. And your company will soar.
Wines
What to Get Wine-Loving Clients and Friends for the Holidays
There are some great gift ideas out there for wine people these days.
Gifts
10 Gift Ideas for the Entrepreneur on Your Holiday List
Standing desk? Hoverboard? GoPro? Which cool techie gift will you choose this holiday season?
Gift-giving
Stumped on Office Gifts for the Holidays? Here Are Some Handy Ideas.
What to give to whom -- and what it says about you.
Business Gifts
Avoid These 4 Business Gift-Giving Faux Pas
"Don'ts" include gifts for your recipient's kids and encroaching on his or her personal style.
Gifts
8 Simple Tips for Giving the Best Business Holiday Gifts
Considering presents for your valued business partners this year? Follow these easy tips to show your appreciation and make the greatest impact.
Ready for Anything
An Executive's Insider Secrets for Making the Sale
Know your customer's corporate culture and respect it. Do your homework and don't bypass gatekeepers or skip the ranks.
Marketing
How to Pick the Perfect Business Gift
Just in time for the holiday season, the Esquire guy wraps up some advice on the art of giving.