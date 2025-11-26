Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

As Thanksgiving approaches, many leaders look for meaningful ways to give thanks — and there’s no better recipients of that gratitude than the employees who bring your company’s mission to life. While appreciation should be a year-long practice, the holiday season is the perfect time to elevate your gratitude and make your people feel truly seen.

Here are seven simple, practical and high-impact ways to show appreciation for your employees, especially around Thanksgiving:

1. Send a Company-Wide “We Give Thanks” Message (Personalized for Every Employee)

For the past seven years, my partner and I have written a detailed “We Give Thanks” email listing every team member — more than 300 names — with a single sentence describing why each person matters. Some notes are funny, others are serious, all are heartfelt.

This tradition isn’t quick, but it’s powerful. Employees feel recognized not just for what they do, but for who they are.

Try this: Send a personalized message, short video or audio note for each team member. Even a single sentence of sincere appreciation has impact.

2. Host Employee Appreciation Events (and Include Their Families)

A great way to show gratitude is to bring everyone together—especially families. When you invite spouses, partners and children, you acknowledge the whole support system behind each employee.

Whether it’s a Thanksgiving luncheon, a fall festival or a simple dessert gathering, celebrating together deepens connection and morale.

3. Plan a Thanksgiving Excursion or Day Out

This year, at my team’s request, we organized a holiday shopping trip to New York City. The bus sold out in two days. The experience reminded me that sometimes the best appreciation is simply listening to what your people want.

Consider planning a local day trip, volunteer experience, or group activity that gives employees a well-deserved mental reset.

4. Send Personal Notes or Books to Team Members

I aim to write five handwritten notes each day. It gives me a chance to pause and reflect on who deserves recognition—and why. When someone is going through a hard time, I include a book with an encouraging message.

Personal notes are small gestures with outsized emotional impact.

5. Help Your Employees Show Appreciation to Their Clients

Every year, our real estate firm hosts a Thanksgiving-time pie giveaway. We negotiate pricing with a local farm, print personalized marketing materials and deliver pies to each agent’s office.

It’s a simple tradition that empowers employees to express gratitude to their clients—and reinforces your company’s culture of giving.

6. Give the Gift of Time: Offer a “Gratitude Half-Day” or Bonus PTO

One of the most appreciated gifts is time. As the holiday season ramps up, giving people a surprise half-day, an extra PTO day or a flexible long weekend can feel like a luxury.

Employees often spend Thanksgiving week juggling travel, family obligations and holiday preparation. A little extra time can relieve stress and deepen loyalty far more than another branded mug ever could.

Ideas:

Close early the day before Thanksgiving

Offer a “floating gratitude day” employees can use anytime in Q4

Allow team members to gift unused PTO hours to coworkers

7. Create a “Thanksgiving Giving Fund” — and Let Employees Direct the Donations

Another powerful way to express gratitude is to put generosity into action. Set aside a company donation fund and let employees vote on where it goes. This creates shared purpose while supporting causes your team actually cares about.

Options include:

Donating to a local food bank

Sponsoring holiday meals for families in need

Partnering with a community organization

Matching employee contributions up to a set amount

Employees appreciate when their workplace not only thanks them—but also helps them make an impact.

Final Thoughts: Gratitude Is a Culture, Not a Moment

Thanksgiving is more than a holiday — it’s an opportunity to reconnect with the people who make your organization thrive. Whether it’s a handwritten note, a shared meal or a day off, meaningful appreciation builds loyalty, strengthens culture and boosts morale long after the holidays end. Practice gratitude consistently, and your people will feel it constantly.