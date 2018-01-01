Stacey Alcorn

Stacey Alcorn

Guest Writer
Author and Entrepreneur
Stacey Alcorn is CEO of Boston-based Laer Realty Partners.  She owns and operates several businesses in the Boston area including a consulting firm, a law firm and a fashion line. She is the author of REACH! -- Dream, Stretch, Achieve, Influence.

More From Stacey Alcorn

5 Lessons I Learned on Sir Richard Branson's Necker Island
Entrepreneurs

5 Lessons I Learned on Sir Richard Branson's Necker Island

Put your phone down.
4 min read
5 Ways to Turn Unproductive Employees Into Superstars
Motivation and Retention

5 Ways to Turn Unproductive Employees Into Superstars

Staff turnover costs time and money you might not have. Here's how to make the best of a lackluster team and re-energize them in the process.
3 min read
Passionate Curiosity Is the Game Changer You Seek
Curiosity

Passionate Curiosity Is the Game Changer You Seek

Curiosity is what fuels the search for new ideas and insights to fuel growth of every sort.
3 min read
5 Powerful Ways to Give Thanks to Your People
Company Culture

5 Powerful Ways to Give Thanks to Your People

Showing appreciation to staff is appropriate during the holiday season but can be a great year-round practice.
5 min read
4 Simple Strategies for Influencing the Affluent
Marketing

4 Simple Strategies for Influencing the Affluent

The very rich are very sheltered. Selling to them is extraordinarily hard until you learn how to get in front of them.
4 min read
7 Endangered Sales' Species
Ready for Anything

7 Endangered Sales' Species

Good salespeople are few and far between. Here's seven types of salespeople you want on your team.
4 min read
3 Tough Habits You Must Drop to Succeed
Entrepreneurs

3 Tough Habits You Must Drop to Succeed

Old habits die hard. Don't let your old habits stunt your startup's success.
4 min read
The Leadership Mistakes of Willy Wonka
Leadership

The Leadership Mistakes of Willy Wonka

Good leaders are willing to take risks on their products and their employees.
3 min read
What a Famous Artist Taught Me About Business
Wisdom

What a Famous Artist Taught Me About Business

Here's how I applied the wisdom of Giovanni DeCunto to grow as an entrepreneur.
4 min read
4 Simple Lessons From a Housing Developer Who Redefined a Whole Industry
Real Estate

4 Simple Lessons From a Housing Developer Who Redefined a Whole Industry

WinnCompanies Founder Arthur Winn has spent 40 years revolutionizing the affordable housing industry.
4 min read
4 Crucial Qualities of Phenomenal Coaches
Coaches

4 Crucial Qualities of Phenomenal Coaches

Whether you want to find a coach or you are one yourself, here is what to look or strive for in the best business relationships.
4 min read
A 3-Point Blueprint for Getting Noticed by Venture Capitalists
Venture Capital

A 3-Point Blueprint for Getting Noticed by Venture Capitalists

A contestant on the upcoming reality show Startup U shares his strategies for winning funding for his startup.
4 min read
8 Weird But Effective Strategies for Saving Time
Ready for Anything

8 Weird But Effective Strategies for Saving Time

Anyone who works in a busy office with chatty people can surely benefit from these tips.
5 min read
The 5 Best Business Mantras From 'Mr. Wonderful'
Ready for Anything

The 5 Best Business Mantras From 'Mr. Wonderful'

I recently met with Kevin O'Leary, one of the judges on ABC's "Shark Tank," and came away with some memorable lessons.
5 min read
7 Mentors You Didn't Even Know You Had
Project Grow

7 Mentors You Didn't Even Know You Had

You can build a better business simply by observing and studying the people whom you have already surrounded yourself with.
3 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.