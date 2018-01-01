BuzzFeed
Bitmoji Competitor Genies Raises $10 million
Plus, BuzzFeed News launches a paid membership program and an online tutoring platform, Knack, raises $1.5 million.
Legal Issues
JustFab: Silicon Valley Sees a Unicorn, Customers See a Trojan Horse
The company's founders have a history of being associated with dubious practices.
Content
Meet PlayBuzz, the Platform Leveling the Content-Creation Playing Field
The increasingly popular platform is giving away powerful tools for producing infectious content whether for fun or to jump start native ad campaigns.
Video
At the NewFronts, 34 Digital Media Giants Divulge Plans for the Future of Online Video
From YouTube to Yahoo to Buzzfeed and beyond, here's what's on the programmatic tap for 2015.
Online Video
Analyst: Facebook Native Video Will Thwart YouTube's Throne in a Matter of Months
Industry analyst Jan Rezab said that a tide shift will occur about four months after Facebook offers users the opportunity to sell ads against their videos.
Apps
Yo App Goes From Seriously Dumb to Surprisingly Useful
Yo just reinvented itself as a killer content clearinghouse.
Digital Marketing
4 Slick Ways to Expand Your Digital Branding Strategy
Augment your online marketing strategy by tapping these tools: YouTube, BuzzFeed, Playbuzz and Udemy.
Advertising
Native Advertising, a Boon for the Media, Can Help You Cut Through the Noise
Whether you agree with it or not, this buzz-worthy method of reaching audiences has proven to be effective. Here's how to get started with your own campaign.
Online Community
5 Examples Your Brand Can Follow to Build an Online Community
If you're feeling lonely while you toil out there on the web, take some lessons from these vibrant websites. What they did, you can do.
Winning Strategies
Steinberg on How He Grew BuzzFeed & Plans for New Gig at Daily Mail
Steinberg served as president & COO at BuzzFeed as the staff grew from 15 to 500. The newly appointed CEO of MailOnline North America discusses the future of media and employee management.
Marketing
5 Lessons About Blogging You Can Learn From BuzzFeed
Put these tips to action to generate more buzz for your own company blog.