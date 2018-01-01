BuzzFeed

JustFab: Silicon Valley Sees a Unicorn, Customers See a Trojan Horse
Legal Issues

JustFab: Silicon Valley Sees a Unicorn, Customers See a Trojan Horse

The company's founders have a history of being associated with dubious practices.
Carly Okyle | 4 min read
Meet PlayBuzz, the Platform Leveling the Content-Creation Playing Field
Content

Meet PlayBuzz, the Platform Leveling the Content-Creation Playing Field

The increasingly popular platform is giving away powerful tools for producing infectious content whether for fun or to jump start native ad campaigns.
Murray Newlands | 4 min read
At the NewFronts, 34 Digital Media Giants Divulge Plans for the Future of Online Video
Video

At the NewFronts, 34 Digital Media Giants Divulge Plans for the Future of Online Video

From YouTube to Yahoo to Buzzfeed and beyond, here's what's on the programmatic tap for 2015.
Geoff Weiss | 6 min read
Analyst: Facebook Native Video Will Thwart YouTube's Throne in a Matter of Months
Online Video

Analyst: Facebook Native Video Will Thwart YouTube's Throne in a Matter of Months

Industry analyst Jan Rezab said that a tide shift will occur about four months after Facebook offers users the opportunity to sell ads against their videos.
Geoff Weiss | 4 min read
Yo App Goes From Seriously Dumb to Surprisingly Useful
Apps

Yo App Goes From Seriously Dumb to Surprisingly Useful

Yo just reinvented itself as a killer content clearinghouse.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
4 Slick Ways to Expand Your Digital Branding Strategy
Digital Marketing

4 Slick Ways to Expand Your Digital Branding Strategy

Augment your online marketing strategy by tapping these tools: YouTube, BuzzFeed, Playbuzz and Udemy.
Te-Erika Patterson | 4 min read
Native Advertising, a Boon for the Media, Can Help You Cut Through the Noise
Advertising

Native Advertising, a Boon for the Media, Can Help You Cut Through the Noise

Whether you agree with it or not, this buzz-worthy method of reaching audiences has proven to be effective. Here's how to get started with your own campaign.
Aaron Agius | 5 min read
5 Examples Your Brand Can Follow to Build an Online Community
Online Community

5 Examples Your Brand Can Follow to Build an Online Community

If you're feeling lonely while you toil out there on the web, take some lessons from these vibrant websites. What they did, you can do.
Derek Miller | 3 min read
Steinberg on How He Grew BuzzFeed & Plans for New Gig at Daily Mail
Winning Strategies

Steinberg on How He Grew BuzzFeed & Plans for New Gig at Daily Mail

Steinberg served as president & COO at BuzzFeed as the staff grew from 15 to 500. The newly appointed CEO of MailOnline North America discusses the future of media and employee management.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 6 min read
5 Lessons About Blogging You Can Learn From BuzzFeed
Marketing

5 Lessons About Blogging You Can Learn From BuzzFeed

Put these tips to action to generate more buzz for your own company blog.
Eric Siu | 5 min read
