WeWork Opens a Startup Incubator
News and Trends

Plus, Google has submitted its plans for its huge development in Mountain View, Calif., and Firefly, a smart city platform, launched with $21.5 million in seed funding.
Will Smith and Shaq Invest in a Sleep-Tracking Smart Ring
News and Trends

Plus, there's a new startup that helps you straighten your teeth and a floral startup raised $2.5 million in seed funding.
The Founders Behind Drybar Are Launching a Massage Startup
News and Trends

Plus, Victoria Beckham is launching a vlogging series and there's a new weather app that syncs with your calendar.
Bitmoji Competitor Genies Raises $10 million
News and Trends

Plus, BuzzFeed News launches a paid membership program and an online tutoring platform, Knack, raises $1.5 million.
Facebook Opens Its First Pop-up Shop Inside Macy's
News and Trends

Plus, Resy acquires its competitor Reserve and Shipmonk raises $10 million in a series A round.
Expedia Acquires 2 Venture-Backed Hospitality Startups
News and Trends

Plus, there's a new startup that is like Waze for water, and Seattle-based startup Stylze raises $2 million.
Rent the Runway Partners With WeWork
News and Trends

Plus, eBay launches Instant Selling, a service that helps users sell their old smartphones, and the customizable glasses brand for kids Pair Eyewear announces the close of a $1 million seed round.
Intel Partners With Rolls-Royce to Develop Self-Sailing Ships
News and Trends

Plus, the wool sneaker startup Allbirds recently raised $50 million in Series C funding and Walmart has acquired online lingerie retailer Bare Necessities.
Facebook Launches a Video Chat Device
News and Trends

Plus, Walmart partners with MGM and LinkedIn acquires an employee engagement startup.
Sonic Sold to Arby's and Buffalo Wild Wings for $2.3 Billion
News and Trends

Plus, the subscription startup Bespoke is creating its own products and vegan pet food startup Wild Earth now has products for sale.
SiriusXM Is Set to Acquire Pandora for $3.5 Billion
News and Trends

Plus, Apple and Salesforce are forming a strategic partnership and FabFitFun expands its video reach with live programming.
Ikea Is Getting Into Self-Driving Cars
News and Trends

Plus, Chipotle launches a mentoring program and J. Crew sets up shop on Amazon.
Take a Photo of an Ingredient and Get a Recipe With This App
News and Trends

Plus, a Twitch founder raises $65 million for legal startup Atrium and HP introduces a 3D printer for metal.
A Women-Only Coworking Space Is Launching a Social Networking App
News and Trends

Plus, Audi starts production of its first-ever all-electric SUV and CityBldr raises $4.3 million.
Apple Is Launching 3 New iPhones, Plus More Trends to Watch
News and Trends

Amazon opens its second Amazon Go Convenience store, and Bellwether coffee raises $10 million dollars.
