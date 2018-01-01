News and Trends
WeWork Opens a Startup Incubator
Plus, Google has submitted its plans for its huge development in Mountain View, Calif., and Firefly, a smart city platform, launched with $21.5 million in seed funding.
Will Smith and Shaq Invest in a Sleep-Tracking Smart Ring
Plus, there's a new startup that helps you straighten your teeth and a floral startup raised $2.5 million in seed funding.
The Founders Behind Drybar Are Launching a Massage Startup
Plus, Victoria Beckham is launching a vlogging series and there's a new weather app that syncs with your calendar.
Bitmoji Competitor Genies Raises $10 million
Plus, BuzzFeed News launches a paid membership program and an online tutoring platform, Knack, raises $1.5 million.
Facebook Opens Its First Pop-up Shop Inside Macy's
Plus, Resy acquires its competitor Reserve and Shipmonk raises $10 million in a series A round.
Expedia Acquires 2 Venture-Backed Hospitality Startups
Plus, there's a new startup that is like Waze for water, and Seattle-based startup Stylze raises $2 million.
Rent the Runway Partners With WeWork
Plus, eBay launches Instant Selling, a service that helps users sell their old smartphones, and the customizable glasses brand for kids Pair Eyewear announces the close of a $1 million seed round.
Intel Partners With Rolls-Royce to Develop Self-Sailing Ships
Plus, the wool sneaker startup Allbirds recently raised $50 million in Series C funding and Walmart has acquired online lingerie retailer Bare Necessities.
Facebook Launches a Video Chat Device
Plus, Walmart partners with MGM and LinkedIn acquires an employee engagement startup.
Sonic Sold to Arby's and Buffalo Wild Wings for $2.3 Billion
Plus, the subscription startup Bespoke is creating its own products and vegan pet food startup Wild Earth now has products for sale.
SiriusXM Is Set to Acquire Pandora for $3.5 Billion
Plus, Apple and Salesforce are forming a strategic partnership and FabFitFun expands its video reach with live programming.
Ikea Is Getting Into Self-Driving Cars
Plus, Chipotle launches a mentoring program and J. Crew sets up shop on Amazon.
Take a Photo of an Ingredient and Get a Recipe With This App
Plus, a Twitch founder raises $65 million for legal startup Atrium and HP introduces a 3D printer for metal.
A Women-Only Coworking Space Is Launching a Social Networking App
Plus, Audi starts production of its first-ever all-electric SUV and CityBldr raises $4.3 million.
Apple Is Launching 3 New iPhones, Plus More Trends to Watch
Amazon opens its second Amazon Go Convenience store, and Bellwether coffee raises $10 million dollars.