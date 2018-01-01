CEOs

Blizzard CEO and President Mike Morhaime Steps Down
Video Games

Blizzard CEO and President Mike Morhaime Steps Down

Former 'WoW' leader J Allen Brack is taking over, while 'several' new games are in development.
Richard Lawler | 2 min read
Why This CEO Fired Himself and Asked His Friend to Take Over
Leadership

Why This CEO Fired Himself and Asked His Friend to Take Over

Matt Bodnar was always good at solving problems. But when he became CEO, he saw his company struggle under his leadership. So he made a drastic change.
Jason Feifer | 4 min read
CEOs Are Leaving Their Jobs -- and Women Are Filling Those Vacant Roles -- at a Higher Rate Than Usual

CEOs Are Leaving Their Jobs -- and Women Are Filling Those Vacant Roles -- at a Higher Rate Than Usual

Of the chief executives who have stepped down this year, 22 percent of those lined up to replace them are women.
Lydia Belanger | 2 min read
Jack Ma Will Step Down as Chairman of Chinese Ecommerce Giant Alibaba in September 2019
Jack Ma

Jack Ma Will Step Down as Chairman of Chinese Ecommerce Giant Alibaba in September 2019

Ma, who will be succeeded by Alibaba CEO Daniel Zhang, wrote a letter to customers and shareholders explaining his decision.
Sam Jacobs | 7 min read
5 Habits Successful Business Leaders Use Every Day
Habits

5 Habits Successful Business Leaders Use Every Day

Long-term entrepreneurial success requires not just putting in the hours but using them well.
Mike Monroe | 6 min read
How to Make the Leap from CEO to Entrepreneur
Career Change

How to Make the Leap from CEO to Entrepreneur

Follow these five tips to set yourself up for success on the path to entrepreneurship.
Will Rhind | 6 min read
Most CEOs Miss These 3 Things When Scaling Their Businesses
Scaling

Most CEOs Miss These 3 Things When Scaling Their Businesses

Scaling doesn't come with guarantees. But leaders willing to change direction and delegate will find themselves with a learning curve that isn't as steep.
Peter Daisyme | 5 min read
A Brutal Performance Review Helped Sweetgreen's CEO Manage Everything Better
CEOs

A Brutal Performance Review Helped Sweetgreen's CEO Manage Everything Better

Jonathan Neman shares what he learned from getting an evaluation from co-founders, employees and family.
Jonathan Neman | 4 min read
Why This CEO Fired Himself
Leadership

Why This CEO Fired Himself

After some soul-searching, this CEO needed to identify what he was good at. And that meant no longer being a CEO.
Jason Feifer | 1 min read
These Co-Founders Insisted on Being Co-CEOs Despite It Costing Them Funding

These Co-Founders Insisted on Being Co-CEOs Despite It Costing Them Funding

The co-CEOs of Harper Wilde, an intimate apparel company, share why they stuck to their unusual structure despite hearing they were making a huge mistake.
Lydia Belanger | 5 min read
