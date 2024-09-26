Get All Access for $5/mo

If OpenAI Makes Its Core Business For-Profit, It Could Mean a $10 Billion Payday for 39-Year-Old CEO Sam Altman The for-profit company could be worth about $150 billion.

By Sherin Shibu Edited by Melissa Malamut

Key Takeaways

  • OpenAI is considering becoming a for-profit that no longer answers to its non-profit board, according to a Wednesday Reuters report.
  • The move could catapult the $86 billion AI giant to a valuation of $150 billion with $6.5 billion in funding.
  • Three top OpenAI execs said they would be departing the company.

On Wednesday, while OpenAI chief technology officer Mira Murati, vice president of research Barret Zoph, and chief research officer Bob McGrew all announced that they would be leaving the company, reports emerged of a major restructuring that could transform the ChatGPT-maker into a multi-billion dollar for-profit corporation.

According to sources who spoke with Reuters, OpenAI is considering becoming a for-profit that no longer answers to its non-profit board to attract more investors. The non-profit arm will still exist, per the sources.

Sam Altman. Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The move was first hinted at earlier in September with the news of OpenAI's new financing round that could catapult the $86 billion AI giant to a valuation of $150 billion with $6.5 billion in funding. The valuation depends on whether OpenAI can change its corporate structure to a for-profit model like its rivals, Anthropic and xAI, sources said, at the time.

Related: 'A Real Growing Up Moment For Me': OpenAI's 39-Year-Old CEO Says He Learned a Lot from Being Fired

If the fundraising round succeeds, 39-year-old OpenAI CEO Sam Altman could get an equity stake — a 7% stake would increase his $2 billion fortune by $10 billion, according to Bloomberg estimates, and make him one of the richest people in the world.

Altman posted on X on Wednesday addressing the high-level departures that occurred that day.

"Mira, Bob, and Barret made these decisions independently of each other and amicably, but the timing of Mira's decision was such that it made sense to now do this all at once, so that we can work together for a smooth handover to the next generation of leadership," Altman wrote.

Related: OpenAI Keeps Losing Its Cofounders. Only 3 of 11 Are Still at the Company
Sherin Shibu

Entrepreneur Staff

News Reporter

Sherin Shibu is a business news reporter at Entrepreneur.com. She previously worked for PCMag, Business Insider, The Messenger, and ZDNET as a reporter and copyeditor. Her areas of coverage encompass tech, business, strategy, finance, and even space. She is a Columbia University graduate.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Franchise

She Was a Regular at a Struggling Coffee Shop. Then She Bought It, and 4X the Annual Revenue to $1.8 Million.

Kristen Haseotes bought a failing location of Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii, and then slammed the gas on growth. Here's how she became the franchise's top performer.

By Kim Kavin
Business News

This Might be the Only AI Tool Your Business Needs

It has every major model wrapped into one with no recurring fees.

By StackCommerce
Growing a Business

These Toxic Behaviors Are Employees' Biggest Frustrations – Is Your Company Guilty of Them?

A new survey asked corporate employees what their biggest sources of work discontentment are.

By David James
Side Hustle

This 52-Year-Old Started a Side Hustle That Brings People Joy — and It Earns Up to $30,000 During Wedding Season: 'There Was Real Demand'

When Bay Area resident Shawn O'Connell inherited his dad's Mustang, he didn't want it to sit in the garage.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

Google Is Paying $2.7 Billion to Reportedly Rehire an Early Employee Who Built an AI Chatbot Before ChatGPT

The 48-year-old engineer reportedly made hundreds of millions of dollars through the deal.

By Sherin Shibu
Franchise

When I Became President of KFC, Franchisees and Corporate Hated Each Other. But I Believed This Behavioral Theory Could Bring Them Back Together.

I was handed the undesirable task of righting the ship at Kentucky Fried Chicken. But the challenge allowed me to test a leadership theory.

By David Novak