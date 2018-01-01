Charity

How Would You Spend $309 Billion? Here's How Andrew Carnegie Did It.
Andrew Carnegie

How Would You Spend $309 Billion? Here's How Andrew Carnegie Did It.

Andrew Carnegie sold his company for the equivalent of 2.1 percent of the American GDP, then spent the rest of his life giving it away.
Matthew McCreary | 6 min read
'The Gospel of Wealth' by Andrew Carnegie
Andrew Carnegie

'The Gospel of Wealth' by Andrew Carnegie

Steel magnate Andrew Carnegie wrote his 1889 classic on how the richest in America should give 'excess wealth' to the public.
Matthew McCreary | 15+ min read
A Modernized Version of Andrew Carnegie's 'The Gospel of Wealth'
Andrew Carnegie

A Modernized Version of Andrew Carnegie's 'The Gospel of Wealth'

Andrew Carnegie's 1889 classic on spending what he called 'excess wealth,' modernized for today's audience.
Matthew McCreary | 15+ min read
11 Great Quotes on Money From Andrew Carnegie's 'The Gospel of Wealth'
Andrew Carnegie

11 Great Quotes on Money From Andrew Carnegie's 'The Gospel of Wealth'

How Andrew Carnegie, one of the richest men in history, thought about wealth, charity and 'the good old times.'
Matthew McCreary | 4 min read
How Andrew Carnegie Went From $1.20 a Week to $309 Billion ... Then Gave It All Away
Andrew Carnegie

How Andrew Carnegie Went From $1.20 a Week to $309 Billion ... Then Gave It All Away

Andrew Carnegie was one of the richest men in world history, but he didn't start that way -- and he intentionally didn't end up that way.
Matthew McCreary | 6 min read
How to be Charitable After a Mass Shooting Without Getting Sucked Into Political Controversy
Social Entrepreneurship

How to be Charitable After a Mass Shooting Without Getting Sucked Into Political Controversy

We live in an odd time when even mass murder is a fraught issue but if your heart is in the right place you will find a way to help.
Howard S. Dvorkin | 3 min read
Want to Parlay Your Passion Without Losing a Paycheck? Think About Running a Not-for-Profit
Philanthropy

Want to Parlay Your Passion Without Losing a Paycheck? Think About Running a Not-for-Profit

The opportunity to pursue a passion without sacrificing a meaningful business role and salary has been the impetus for many business leaders to swap careers.
Richard Burns | 7 min read
Why Lacoste Replaced Its Signature Alligator for Its New Polo Shirts
Charity

Why Lacoste Replaced Its Signature Alligator for Its New Polo Shirts

The fashion brand is making way for a good cause.
Lydia Belanger | 2 min read
This Company Thrives by Giving Away 20 Percent of Its Revenue
Giving

This Company Thrives by Giving Away 20 Percent of Its Revenue

It's neither a paradox nor an accident; it's the reason MADD Coffee was founded: to make a difference in the lives of others.
Kristen Prager | 5 min read
9 Mobile Apps That Are Taking Social Entrepreneurship to the Next Level
Social Entrepreneurship

9 Mobile Apps That Are Taking Social Entrepreneurship to the Next Level

You can help charities and nonprofits without breaking the bank.
Parth Misra | 9 min read
