Co-founders

After Severing Ties With a Business Partner, This Entrepreneur Had to Trust in Herself and Go It Alone

As a college student, Haley Hoffman Smith founded a nonprofit, wrote a book and started another company. But when things turned sour with a business partner, she had to cut ties and start over.
Hayden Field | 5 min read
7 Businesses That Were Founded by Good Friends
From Warby Parker to Airbnb, check out these business buddies.
Rose Leadem | 6 min read
How the Founders of LOLA Learned to Talk up the Feminine Hygiene Market

Alex Friedman and Jordana Kier learned on the fly to turn their organic tampon company into a VC-funded reality.
Stephanie Schomer | 6 min read
7 Characteristics of Startups Built to Weather Any Storm
A company, like a house, can only be as strong as its foundation.
John Rampton | 7 min read
After 90 Meetings in 90 Days, These Founders Finally Found Their Customer
After creating a potentially groundbreaking solution, two founders weren't sure whom to sell it to.
Stephanie Schomer | 4 min read
How These Co-Founders Divide Their Powers and Get Things Done
If you're in a partnership, it's more important than ever to always be on the same page as your co-founder.
Rose Leadem | 2 min read
I Co-Founded a Startup With My Best Friend: How to Balance Friendship and Business
Follow these three tips if you're thinking about co-founding a company with a friend.
Dan Saks | 5 min read
These 10 Entrepreneurial Couples Share How They Make It Work in Both Business and Love
There's an old cliche that you're not supposed to mix business and pleasure, but these co-founders who are also lovers prove that's just B.S.
Entrepreneur Staff | 14 min read
Study These 9 Traps Even Successful Entrepreneurs Have Fallen For So You Won't
There is remarkably little originality in the mistakes entrepreneurs make.
John Rampton | 6 min read
I Met My Business Partner During Hurricane Sandy. Here's How the Storm Helped Create Our Company.
You never know where you might meet your co-founder.
Nevin Shetty | 5 min read
