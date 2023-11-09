The tech founder was scheduled to speak at the World Business Forum on Wednesday.

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak was reportedly hospitalized in Mexico City on Wednesday.

The 73-year-old attended the World Business Forum before reportedly falling ill, per Reuters.

A source connected to the conference told CNN En Español that Wozniak fainted, while Mexican media outlets called it a "possible stroke," per Reuters.

Wozniak cofounded Apple with Steve Jobs in 1976. He retired from the company in 1985. Most recently, he founded EFFORCE which allows companies to use cryptocurrency to invest in energy efficiency projects.

Wozniak's net worth was last reported by CNBC in 2017 at around $100 million.

This is a developing story.