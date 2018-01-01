Steve Wozniak
Apple
Steve Wozniak: Jobs Would Have Fought for Privacy
Apple's current CEO denounced a court order requiring the tech giant to help authorities search an iPhone used by one of the attackers who killed 14 people in San Bernardino, Calif., last year.
Steve Wozniak
Steve Wozniak Is Bringing Comic Con to Silicon Valley
The Apple co-founder will make technology a bigger part of the gathering.
Stephen Hawking
Stephen Hawking: Humans Ruined the Earth and Must Escape to Space
One thousand years. That's all the third rock from the sun may have left.
Steve Jobs
'Steve Jobs' Is a Fascinating Exploration of the Complexity of Genius
Director Danny Boyle, working off Aaron Sorkin's verbal tennis match of a script, brings the inner workings of the late Apple co-founder to the silver screen.
Movies
Steve Wozniak Says New Steve Jobs Biopic 'Gets It So Right'
His endorsement is a rarity in the world of biopics, particularly those focused on Jobs.
Steve Wozniak
9 Things Steve Wozniak Told the 14-Year-Old Student Who Just Interviewed Him
'Being a mentor is the primary thing I want to do in the world,' the Apple co-founder said.
Robots
Elon Musk's Money Is Being Used to Stop AI From Obliterating Humans
Prepare, people. The machines are rising.
Artificial Intelligence
Apple's Wozniak: We're All Going to Be Robots' Pets One Day, and That's OK
The tech giant's co-founder is changing his tune about the future of artificial intelligence.
Steve Jobs
Watch Michael Fassbender in the First Steve Jobs Trailer, Iconic Black Turtleneck and All
Seth Rogen as Steve Wozniak, Kate Winslet as engineer Joanna Hoffman and Jeff Daniels as John Sculley round out the cast.
Artificial Intelligence
Steve Wozniak: The Future of AI Is 'Scary and Very Bad for People'
"Will we be the gods? Will we be the family pets? Or will we be ants that get stepped on?" the Apple co-founder asks.