Steve Wozniak

Steve Wozniak: Jobs Would Have Fought for Privacy

Apple's current CEO denounced a court order requiring the tech giant to help authorities search an iPhone used by one of the attackers who killed 14 people in San Bernardino, Calif., last year.
Jacob Pramuk | 2 min read
Steve Wozniak Is Bringing Comic Con to Silicon Valley

The Apple co-founder will make technology a bigger part of the gathering.
Carly Okyle | 2 min read
Stephen Hawking: Humans Ruined the Earth and Must Escape to Space

One thousand years. That's all the third rock from the sun may have left.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
'Steve Jobs' Is a Fascinating Exploration of the Complexity of Genius

Director Danny Boyle, working off Aaron Sorkin's verbal tennis match of a script, brings the inner workings of the late Apple co-founder to the silver screen.
Laura Entis | 6 min read
Steve Wozniak Says New Steve Jobs Biopic 'Gets It So Right'

His endorsement is a rarity in the world of biopics, particularly those focused on Jobs.
Don Reisinger | 5 min read
9 Things Steve Wozniak Told the 14-Year-Old Student Who Just Interviewed Him

'Being a mentor is the primary thing I want to do in the world,' the Apple co-founder said.
Julie Bort | 6 min read
Elon Musk's Money Is Being Used to Stop AI From Obliterating Humans

Prepare, people. The machines are rising.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
Apple's Wozniak: We're All Going to Be Robots' Pets One Day, and That's OK

The tech giant's co-founder is changing his tune about the future of artificial intelligence.
Benjamin Snyder | 2 min read
Watch Michael Fassbender in the First Steve Jobs Trailer, Iconic Black Turtleneck and All

Seth Rogen as Steve Wozniak, Kate Winslet as engineer Joanna Hoffman and Jeff Daniels as John Sculley round out the cast.
Laura Entis | 2 min read
Steve Wozniak: The Future of AI Is 'Scary and Very Bad for People'

"Will we be the gods? Will we be the family pets? Or will we be ants that get stepped on?" the Apple co-founder asks.
Laura Entis | 3 min read
