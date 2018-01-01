Julie Bort

When not writing for Business Insider I can usually be found on the trails, on my mountain bike or skis -- if you know where to look.
Project Grow
The Best Part of Google's Conference Was a Teen Who Taught Himself to Code to Diagnose Cancer
Google was so impressed with his app that the company showcased it during CEO Sundar Pichai's opening keynote at its I/O developer conference.
Bill Gates
Check Out the Amazing Gifts Bill Gates Sent to This Reddit User
One lucky person gets the Microsoft co-founder as their Secret Santa.
Facebook Is Once Again Putting the $41 Billion Computer Network Industry to Shame
The new network, Backpack, will be shared with the world for free.
Leadership
A Startup Burned Through $700,000 in 10 Months Then Lied About Back Pay, Former Employees Say
A marketing professional with a one-month career at a Silicon Valley startup shared a detailed account of one of the ugliest startup stories we've ever heard.
Employees Are 'Exhausted' by the Constant Need to Check Email After Hours, Study Finds
It's almost considered sacrilegious today to leave work at the end of your workday or (for shame!) on a Friday and simply not check your work email again until you return the office during normal working hours.
Smartphones
This Founder Launched a $14,000 Smartphone Immediately After Laying Off Employees at His Other Startup
People in Israel's tight-knit startup community are talking about the reported death, and the odd life, of once high-flying startup Mobli.
Check Out the Revamped Google Glass
The new Google Glass, aimed at business users, has not yet been officially announced.
Steve Wozniak
9 Things Steve Wozniak Told the 14-Year-Old Student Who Just Interviewed Him
'Being a mentor is the primary thing I want to do in the world,' the Apple co-founder said.
Competition
Inside the Bizarre Battle Unfolding Between ADP and Zenefits
Zenefits, an HR software startup valued at $4.5 billion, has found itself in the crosshairs of payroll giant ADP.
Hiring Employees
The CEO of Zenefits Told a Prospective Employee to Join Uber Instead -- And His Reasoning Is Brilliant
If you don't get what we do then don't come a-knockin'.
Young Entrepreneurs
These Young College Dropouts Built a $14 Million Company in Just Over a Year
An app called Wigo has become the hottest thing on college campuses.
Technology
Tech Myths People Keep Falling For
Take this quiz: Can you spot the a tech myth from the tech fact?
Starting a Business
Report: Dropbox Eyeing $8 Billion Valuation
The online data-storage company is reportedly looking to raise $250 million in the next few weeks, seeking a valuation of about $8 billion.
Growth Strategies
Yahoo Will Pay Tumblr Founder David Karp Up to $81 Million to Stick Around
David Karp will earn about $20 million a year if he stays at Yahoo for the next four years.