Julie Bort

The Best Part of Google's Conference Was a Teen Who Taught Himself to Code to Diagnose Cancer
Project Grow

The Best Part of Google's Conference Was a Teen Who Taught Himself to Code to Diagnose Cancer

Google was so impressed with his app that the company showcased it during CEO Sundar Pichai's opening keynote at its I/O developer conference.
3 min read
Check Out the Amazing Gifts Bill Gates Sent to This Reddit User
Bill Gates

One lucky person gets the Microsoft co-founder as their Secret Santa.
2 min read

One lucky person gets the Microsoft co-founder as their Secret Santa.
2 min read
Facebook Is Once Again Putting the $41 Billion Computer Network Industry to Shame
Facebook

The new network, Backpack, will be shared with the world for free.
5 min read

The new network, Backpack, will be shared with the world for free.
5 min read
A Startup Burned Through $700,000 in 10 Months Then Lied About Back Pay, Former Employees Say
Leadership

A Startup Burned Through $700,000 in 10 Months Then Lied About Back Pay, Former Employees Say

A marketing professional with a one-month career at a Silicon Valley startup shared a detailed account of one of the ugliest startup stories we've ever heard.
7 min read
Employees Are 'Exhausted' by the Constant Need to Check Email After Hours, Study Finds
Email

Employees Are 'Exhausted' by the Constant Need to Check Email After Hours, Study Finds

It's almost considered sacrilegious today to leave work at the end of your workday or (for shame!) on a Friday and simply not check your work email again until you return the office during normal working hours.
2 min read
This Founder Launched a $14,000 Smartphone Immediately After Laying Off Employees at His Other Startup
Smartphones

People in Israel's tight-knit startup community are talking about the reported death, and the odd life, of once high-flying startup Mobli.
4 min read

People in Israel's tight-knit startup community are talking about the reported death, and the odd life, of once high-flying startup Mobli.
4 min read
Check Out the Revamped Google Glass
Google

Check Out the Revamped Google Glass

The new Google Glass, aimed at business users, has not yet been officially announced.
2 min read
9 Things Steve Wozniak Told the 14-Year-Old Student Who Just Interviewed Him
Steve Wozniak

'Being a mentor is the primary thing I want to do in the world,' the Apple co-founder said.
6 min read

'Being a mentor is the primary thing I want to do in the world,' the Apple co-founder said.
6 min read
Inside the Bizarre Battle Unfolding Between ADP and Zenefits
Competition

Inside the Bizarre Battle Unfolding Between ADP and Zenefits

Zenefits, an HR software startup valued at $4.5 billion, has found itself in the crosshairs of payroll giant ADP.
8 min read
The CEO of Zenefits Told a Prospective Employee to Join Uber Instead -- And His Reasoning Is Brilliant
Hiring Employees

If you don't get what we do then don't come a-knockin'.
4 min read

If you don't get what we do then don't come a-knockin'.
4 min read
These Young College Dropouts Built a $14 Million Company in Just Over a Year
Young Entrepreneurs

An app called Wigo has become the hottest thing on college campuses.
5 min read

An app called Wigo has become the hottest thing on college campuses.
5 min read
What It Feels Like to Run a $1 Billion Startup
Leadership

Scary.
5 min read

Scary.
5 min read
Tech Myths People Keep Falling For
Technology

Tech Myths People Keep Falling For

Take this quiz: Can you spot the a tech myth from the tech fact?
Report: Dropbox Eyeing $8 Billion Valuation
Starting a Business

Report: Dropbox Eyeing $8 Billion Valuation

The online data-storage company is reportedly looking to raise $250 million in the next few weeks, seeking a valuation of about $8 billion.
2 min read
Yahoo Will Pay Tumblr Founder David Karp Up to $81 Million to Stick Around
Growth Strategies

David Karp will earn about $20 million a year if he stays at Yahoo for the next four years.
1 min read

David Karp will earn about $20 million a year if he stays at Yahoo for the next four years.
1 min read
