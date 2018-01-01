Jacob Pramuk is a News associate @CNBC Digital.
Apple
Icahn: We're Out of Apple, and it's China's Fault
Billionaire investor Carl Icahn told CNBC he has sold his Apple position.
Apple
Steve Wozniak: Jobs Would Have Fought for Privacy
Apple's current CEO denounced a court order requiring the tech giant to help authorities search an iPhone used by one of the attackers who killed 14 people in San Bernardino, Calif., last year.
Yahoo!
Yahoo to Lay Off 15 Percent of Workforce, Consider Reverse Spinoff
'We believe a simplified Yahoo will create greater shareholder value over the long term,' said CEO Marissa Mayer.
Nike
Brand Power: Nike Signs Lebron James to Lifetime Deal
The deal is the biggest in Nike's history, reports CNBC.
Ice Cream
After Massive Recall, Blue Bell Ice Cream Is Coming Back on Aug. 31
Blue Bell ice cream was linked to 10 listeria illnesses in four states, prompting a national recall in April.
Minimum Wage
Los Angeles Approves Minimum Wage Hike
The incremental wage increase to $15 an hour will take place by 2020.
Elon Musk
Elon Musk: 'I'm Not Really a Fan of Disruption'
Disruption only happens when people try to develop 'fundamentally better' options, he said.
Spotify
Spotify to Add Video Content, Announces New Partnerships
The music streaming service is making moves to expand beyond its core business.
Valuations
Now Is a 'Fantastic Time' to Invest in Startups, VC Says
Despite concerns of a tech bubble, at least one venture capitalist thinks most of today's heavily funded startups warrant their valuations.
Artificial Intelligence
Make AI Machines Safe Before Smart, Experts Say
Researchers should develop measures to guarantee the safety of artificial intelligence before businesses and consumers widely adopt it.
Innovation
Elon Musk to Build 'Hyperloop' Track, Likely in Texas
The system would allow passengers to zoom in pods through systems of tubes at speeds of at least 600 miles per hour.