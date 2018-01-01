Jacob Pramuk

Jacob Pramuk

Jacob Pramuk is a News associate  Digital.

More From Jacob Pramuk

Icahn: We're Out of Apple, and it's China's Fault
Apple

Icahn: We're Out of Apple, and it's China's Fault

Billionaire investor Carl Icahn told CNBC he has sold his Apple position.
3 min read
Steve Wozniak: Jobs Would Have Fought for Privacy
Apple

Steve Wozniak: Jobs Would Have Fought for Privacy

Apple's current CEO denounced a court order requiring the tech giant to help authorities search an iPhone used by one of the attackers who killed 14 people in San Bernardino, Calif., last year.
2 min read
Yahoo to Lay Off 15 Percent of Workforce, Consider Reverse Spinoff
Yahoo!

Yahoo to Lay Off 15 Percent of Workforce, Consider Reverse Spinoff

'We believe a simplified Yahoo will create greater shareholder value over the long term,' said CEO Marissa Mayer.
3 min read
Brand Power: Nike Signs Lebron James to Lifetime Deal
Nike

Brand Power: Nike Signs Lebron James to Lifetime Deal

The deal is the biggest in Nike's history, reports CNBC.
2 min read
After Massive Recall, Blue Bell Ice Cream Is Coming Back on Aug. 31
Ice Cream

After Massive Recall, Blue Bell Ice Cream Is Coming Back on Aug. 31

Blue Bell ice cream was linked to 10 listeria illnesses in four states, prompting a national recall in April.
1 min read
Los Angeles Approves Minimum Wage Hike
Minimum Wage

Los Angeles Approves Minimum Wage Hike

The incremental wage increase to $15 an hour will take place by 2020.
2 min read
Elon Musk: 'I'm Not Really a Fan of Disruption'
Elon Musk

Elon Musk: 'I'm Not Really a Fan of Disruption'

Disruption only happens when people try to develop 'fundamentally better' options, he said.
2 min read
Spotify to Add Video Content, Announces New Partnerships
Spotify

Spotify to Add Video Content, Announces New Partnerships

The music streaming service is making moves to expand beyond its core business.
2 min read
Now Is a 'Fantastic Time' to Invest in Startups, VC Says
Valuations

Now Is a 'Fantastic Time' to Invest in Startups, VC Says

Despite concerns of a tech bubble, at least one venture capitalist thinks most of today's heavily funded startups warrant their valuations.
2 min read
Make AI Machines Safe Before Smart, Experts Say
Artificial Intelligence

Make AI Machines Safe Before Smart, Experts Say

Researchers should develop measures to guarantee the safety of artificial intelligence before businesses and consumers widely adopt it.
2 min read
Elon Musk to Build 'Hyperloop' Track, Likely in Texas
Innovation

Elon Musk to Build 'Hyperloop' Track, Likely in Texas

The system would allow passengers to zoom in pods through systems of tubes at speeds of at least 600 miles per hour.
2 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.