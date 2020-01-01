More From Brian Pietsch
Apple
Steve Wozniak Still Gets a $50 Paycheck Each Week From Apple
He's mostly a figurehead at this point, but Wozniak says he's the 'only person who received a paycheck every week since we started the company.'
