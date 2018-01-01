David Meyer

David Meyer is a writer based in Berlin.

More From David Meyer

Why Microsoft Just Bought 10 Million Strands of DNA
Science

Why Microsoft Just Bought 10 Million Strands of DNA

It's all about the future of storage.
2 min read
Wozniak: Apple Should Pay Much More Tax
Apple

Wozniak: Apple Should Pay Much More Tax

The co-founder thinks 50 percent seems fair.
2 min read
This Promising Uber Rival Just Raised $120 Million
Ridesharing Apps

This Promising Uber Rival Just Raised $120 Million

Cabify is based in Spain but big in Latin America.
2 min read
Passenger Jet Hits Drone Near London's Heathrow Airport
Drones

Passenger Jet Hits Drone Near London's Heathrow Airport

Pilots were not surprised that the incident occurred.
2 min read
Hacker Who Stole Nude Jennifer Lawrence Selfies Pleads Guilty
Legal

Hacker Who Stole Nude Jennifer Lawrence Selfies Pleads Guilty

Ryan Collins of Lancaster has been charged with computer hacking for leaking nude selfies of celebrities. He could face 18 months in prison.
2 min read
Microsoft Will Continue to Support Bitcoin After All
Bitcoin

Microsoft Will Continue to Support Bitcoin After All

There is currently a lot of debate within the community about Bitcoin's long-term technical viability, as the system is designed now.
3 min read
Google and Red Hat Found a Dangerous, Widespread Bug
Software

Google and Red Hat Found a Dangerous, Widespread Bug

The bug, which dates back to 2008, affects hundreds of thousands of devices and programs that use software derived from the GNU free-software project.
3 min read
Why Apple Is Going to War Over the FBI's 'Backdoor' Order
Apple

Why Apple Is Going to War Over the FBI's 'Backdoor' Order

The order involves the iPhone 5C that belonged to San Bernardino shooter Syed Rizwaan Farook.
4 min read
Google's Internet Balloons Are Landing in Sri Lanka
Google

Google's Internet Balloons Are Landing in Sri Lanka

Project Loon is ready for Sri Lankan trials.
2 min read
Nostalgic for Old Viruses? The Malware Museum Has You Covered.
Cybersecurity

Nostalgic for Old Viruses? The Malware Museum Has You Covered.

It's perfect if you have a hankering to relive the feeling of seeing '80s and '90s malware, but without the panic they might have caused at the time.
3 min read
WhatsApp Becomes First Messaging App With 1 Billion Users
WhatsApp

WhatsApp Becomes First Messaging App With 1 Billion Users

Its user base has more than doubled since Facebook bought it back in 2014.
2 min read
Uber Plans to Fight $1.3 Million Fine in France
Legal

Uber Plans to Fight $1.3 Million Fine in France

The ridesharing giant was found by a Paris court to havemade 'ambiguous' recommendations to its drivers.
3 min read
Reports: Foxconn Is Looking to Buy Sharp
Mergers and Acquisitions

Reports: Foxconn Is Looking to Buy Sharp

The controversial Taiwanese manufacturer has reportedly offered more than $5 billion for struggling screen-maker Sharp.
2 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.