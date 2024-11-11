The breakthrough came in 2015 with the cloud kitchen model. "We noticed that 70 per cent of our orders came from delivery, even before aggregators entered the space. That's when we realized we could shift from a traditional brick-and-mortar model to a delivery-first business," explains Kochhar

In 2011, growing home food cravings led the Rebel Foods co-founder Jaydeep Barman and Kallol Banerjee to disrupt India's food industry with Faasos, a homegrown QSR (Quick Service Restaurant) at a time when the space was dominated by global giants like McDonald's and Domino's. "We wanted to build something uniquely Indian, but real estate and scaling were major challenges," recalls Sagar Kochhar, co-founder and CEO, EatSure, Rebel Foods. Despite their efforts, the business only grew to 60-70 locations by 2014 due to high rentals and limited real estate.

The breakthrough came in 2015 with the cloud kitchen model. "We noticed that 70 per cent of our orders came from delivery, even before aggregators entered the space. That's when we realized we could shift from a traditional brick-and-mortar model to a delivery-first business," explains Kochhar. By 2016, Rebel Foods transitioned to a cloud kitchen-only model, launching multiple brands such as Behrouz Biryani, Oven Story, and Sweet Truth—all operating from the same kitchens to maximize efficiency and reach.

In 2019, Rebel Foods experienced a new phase of growth with the launch of its Rebel Operating System (OS). "Rebel OS integrates culinary expertise, technology, and supply chain operations, allowing us to not only build our own brands but also scale other businesses," says Kochhar. The company's partnerships with global and national brands like Wendy's and Naturals Ice Cream enabled them to expand to over 4,000 internet restaurants. "Our mission is simple: to bring the highest quality food brands to every neighborhood," he shares.

It follows three partnerships including franchise partnerships, such as their master franchise for Wendy's. The second involves equity stakes in brands like Biryani Blues, helping them scale through Rebel's network. The third is launch collaborations, where brands like Mad Over Donuts (MOD) use Rebel's kitchens, technology, and supply chain to expand seamlessly. These partnerships align with EatSure, Rebel's digital-first platform, creating a win-win for all stakeholders by expanding popular brands into new markets.

In 2020, post-COVID, Rebel Foods launched EatSure, designed as a "food court on an app." EatSure allows customers to order from multiple brands—such as biryanis, burgers, and donuts—in a single delivery, solving a common pain point in food delivery. The company also expanded its D2C strategy offline by launching smart food courts in Pune, featuring 15 plus brands under one roof with a fully digital experience facilitated through kiosks and the EatSure app.

With operations in 75 cities across India and global markets like UAE, UK, and Southeast Asia, Rebel Foods has crafted a profitable expansion strategy. "We're focused on markets like Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and London, but we also see significant growth opportunities within India," shares Kochhar.

For 2025, Rebel Foods plans to expand EatSure's smart food courts, scale Wendy's across 350 kitchens, and open 150 more offline stores. An IPO is expected within 18 months, but Kochhar emphasizes that it is "just one milestone" in their long-term journey. From a single QSR to the world's largest internet restaurant platform, Rebel Foods is setting new benchmarks for the future of food tech.

Factsheet

Online platform resulting in maximum revenue: EatSure

Turnover for FY 2023-24: INR 1420 Crs

Split between offline and online sales: 25% :75%

Year of inception: 2011

Team size: 7,000+ employees.

Customer repeat ratio: 80% of orders are repeat orders on D2C App - EatSure