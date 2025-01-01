Kartik Ahuja
Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor
Bio
Kartik is a 3x Founder, CEO & CFO specializing in startup growth, scalable marketing, and financial strategy. He helps businesses acquire customers, optimize funnels, and maximize profitability using data-driven systems. Featured in BBC, Bloomberg, DailyMail, Vice, Amex, GoDaddy, and more.
Latest
Business Process
How I Automated 50% of My Business Tasks and Scaled Without Hiring More Employees
Discover how automation helped us streamline processes, improve efficiency by 50% and scale without hiring extra employees.