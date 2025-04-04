Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Cyber threats aren't just isolated IT problems—they're business risks. Whether you're running a startup or leading an enterprise team, having cybersecurity skills in-house is no longer optional.

With The Complete 2025 Cybersecurity Developer & IT Super Skills Bundle, you can train your team (or yourself) with 24 courses and more than 320 hours of expert-led content for just $59.99, a fraction of its $936 value.

The bundle covers everything from web app pen testing, ethical hacking, and vulnerability assessment to network scanning tools like Nmap and Wireshark. You'll dive into cybersecurity fundamentals and even prep for the CompTIA Security+ certification. Courses are self-paced and designed for real-world application, which is perfect for busy professionals and team leaders who need to learn around their schedules.

For business owners, this bundle offers more than just convenience. It's an affordable way to help your team understand, prevent, and respond to security risks—skills that could save your company thousands in the long run. Courses also include Business Continuity, Disaster Recovery, and Eliminating Malware.

Whether you want to train a team member to become a Pen Tester, enhance your IT department's response readiness, or simply gain the confidence that your business is better protected, this bundle delivers.

And because it's a lifetime subscription, there's no pressure to rush through the content. Learners can pick up new skills in their spare time, with no expensive training sessions, schooling, or recurring costs.

The world of cybersecurity changes fast. With this bundle, you'll stay ahead of the curve and give your business a serious edge.

Why this deal is worth it

With 24 courses and 320+ hours of instruction, this bundle equips individuals and teams with the tools, techniques, and confidence to handle real-world threats. It's not just for beginners—experienced IT pros will find value in advanced tools like Wireshark and Nmap, plus prep for industry-standard certifications. Whether you're protecting your own systems or leading a team, $59.99 is a small investment for such a comprehensive, career-building (and business-saving) skill set.

Don't miss grabbing the Complete 2025 Cybersecurity Developer & IT Super Skills Bundle while it's on sale for just $59.99 (reg. $936).

