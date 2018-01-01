Coaches
Leadership
How to Go From Your Company's Star Player to Its Head Coach
You'll make your biggest plays once you start sitting on the sidelines. Just ask Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr.
More From This Topic
Radicals & Visionaries
Leadership Lessons We Can All Learn From Pat Summitt
The Lady Vol's legendary women's basketball coach was a phenomenal leader and human being in more ways than one.
Mentors
Yahoo's Chairman Reflects: What My Father's Early Departure Taught Me About Business
Yahoo's chairman recalls the lessons of fairness, coaching and helping others gleaned from the other paternal figures in his life.
Executive Coaching
The 10 Best Cities For Starting a Life-Coaching Practice
Where is life-coaching needed most? If you answered 'Washington, D.C.,' you're close to the mark.
Business Coaching
4 Steps for Growing Your Coaching Business to $1 Million a Year
These strategies will help your online coaching career take off with unlimited growth potential.
Leadership Skills
5 Lessons Entrepreneurs Can Learn From Football Coaches
The ability to motivate and galvanize a team is the difference between leaders and managers.
Executive Coaching
Beware of the CEO Who Doesn't Need Coaching
You might become a liability to your own company if you don't seek out guidance every once in a while.
Coaches
11 Ways to Get the Most Out of Working With a Coach
Picking up new skills is an essential part of being a successful entrepreneur. A coach can help -- but you have to put in the work.
Workplace Inspiration
What World Series Fans and Entrepreneurs Can Learn From Cubs Coach Joe Maddon
Want to win your own industry's pennant? Coax greatness from your team.
Leadership
Coaching Makes All the Difference
Coaching isn't just important in sports, it's the X-factor that makes a big difference in your business results as well.
Coaches
4 Crucial Qualities of Phenomenal Coaches
Whether you want to find a coach or you are one yourself, here is what to look or strive for in the best business relationships.