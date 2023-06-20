Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The key to growth is always investing in yourself. Especially if you're a coach, consultant or service provider.

When you invest in yourself, you become more and more confident. And the more confident you are, the more you realize your value and are less fearful of demanding higher prices for the valuable transformations that you help your clients with.

The benefits of offering high-ticket coaching

A high-ticket program is the fastest way to scale on the front end compared to any other and to get a budget for ads to scale further down the road. High-ticket offers get the best results for your clients, hands-down. Why? Because when folks invest in themselves, they are all in and therefore do way more. And you are all in because you naturally respect a larger investment.

So, yes, you will serve your clients at a much higher level if they are paying high-ticket prices. And I know you're saying to yourself: "I give as much when people pay $100 as $10,000." It's not true.

So, what is keeping you from this? Well, what's keeping a lot of people from it is that they don't believe that they are worth it or that anybody will pay them for it.

Coaches, consultants and service providers discount their programs because it fits in with their idea of themselves — their idea that they are not worth it.

It all comes down to belief. You can't hide, or as I say, "half hide," and somehow become a success. People can feel that a mile away. They can smell it.

Embrace how good you are, and stand in your truth

What needs to happen is you need to fully embrace exactly how good you are. Look at all the client success that you have had. And if you haven't had a lot of client successes, then ask yourself why you set out on this journey in the first place.

We all started somewhere. We all had to get that first client. And we all had to produce results. Nobody was born with clients.

So, stand in your truth. There was a reason you started all of this. And the reason was not to second-guess — or even triple-guess — yourself while you're not making money and while you get up every morning and feel bad about yourself every day because you're nowhere near your goals and discouraged because it seems like it'll be 100 years before you get to where you want to be in life.

And on top of everything else, you're not getting client results because who can get client results with some cheap course or program that there's no real investment in?

And then there's imposter syndrome ...

"Who am I to think that I could be one of those top coaches who transforms other people's lives and businesses and also creates meaningful wealth?"

The question is who are you NOT to be that person? And no, you are not being arrogant. No, you're not being pretentious. Those days when you get up and you feel inspired, remember why you started this in the first place and feel like your true self and on fire — that's the real you.

That is not the false you. The false you is the one that is always doubting, always having to talk yourself off the ledge.

Get to the real you

Get to that place of the real you, have a real talk with yourself, and ask yourself what you really want. And then go for it. Yes, you are worth it. Yes, you are worthy. Right now!

Nobody can conceive of what they want if they are not capable of it. Period.

The real client magnet is true confidence, standing in your truth and helping your clients without crumpling and self-doubting. I see this all over the place, and it is destroying businesses that haven't even had a chance to start yet. It wastes so much time, so much precious life, and it destroys so many hopes.

So, take that step, and create an offer that you really want to create. Because the fact is that nobody really wants to hustle and grind to sell a $200 program. It will not get results, and it is demoralizing for you. Once you get this mindset straight, get a really good lead generation system in place, and learn how to sell your offers from a genuine place of serving other people without trickery or tactics — and I guarantee your business will explode!

The authentic you is worthy, so start living who you are now, and go for what you really want! It's a cliché I know, but life really is too short.

Stop hiding, invest in yourself, and create offers that are worthy of you and your true vision. This is the way to become a million-dollar coach.