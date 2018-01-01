Comics

Hulking Great Investments: 12 Comic Books That Are Now Worth A Fortune
Investments

Rare comic books seem to be one area in which prices continue to rise year after year.
Anders Nilsson | 5 min read
Check Out This Homemade, Real-Life Captain America Shield
Far Out Tech

Marvel, eat your heart out.
Jason Fell | 2 min read
Like Comics? You'll Love This New Android Feature Announced at Comic-Con
Google

You can now enlarge just the speech bubbles by tapping them on your Android device.
Tom Brant | 2 min read
Women: Superheroes Were Not Created For You
Women Entrepreneurs

But that's OK. I interviewed 75 women to see what they wanted out of their own kind of superhero and created my own comic series.
Jazmin Truesdale | 5 min read
Custom Carmaker Creates Real-Life, Badass Batmobile (Video)
Cars

You need to see it to believe it.
Jason Fell | 1 min read
Holy Rated-R Cartoon, Batman! Watch the New 'Batman: The Killing Joke' Trailer.
Entertainment

Batman goes dark, real dark, in this epic battle with a seriously twisted Joker.
Entrepreneur Staff | 1 min read
Steve Wozniak Is Bringing Comic Con to Silicon Valley
Steve Wozniak

The Apple co-founder will make technology a bigger part of the gathering.
Carly Okyle | 2 min read
This New Comic Book Teaches Entrepreneurship to Kids as Young as 8
Crowdfunding

Life doesn't come with an instruction manual, but now aspiring entrepreneurs have a comic book to draw from.
Carly Okyle | 3 min read
Marvel Comics' Stan Lee on Success, Creativity and Following Your Passion
Success Stories

An exclusive interview with the creator of Spider-Man, the Hulk, Iron Man and the X-Men.
Business Insider Staff | 9 min read
Which Entrepreneur Likes to Rap? New Comic Reveals Obscure Trivia
Comics

Learn more about the lives of well-known entrepreneurs in this new graphic novel.
Carly Okyle | 3 min read
