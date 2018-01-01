Communication

12 Buzzwords to Say in Your Next Interview
Interviews

Slipping in a buzzword or 10 during the interview process can be key.
Glassdoor | 7 min read
How to Bond With Your Employees Without Compromising Your Authority
Leadership

Set expectations and communicate.
Sadie Williamson | 5 min read
How Your Leadership Style Could Be Stifling Innovation and Problem Solving at Your Company
Innovation

There's a reason fewer innovative ideas come up as your company grows.
Karin Hurt and David Dye | 6 min read
This Is How You Lead a Virtual Team Without Coming Across Like a Looming Sci-Fi Overlord
Communication

Nobody likes the boss staring at them on a screen..
Jordan Owens | 5 min read
10 Telltale Phrases That Indicate Somebody Isn't Telling the Truth
Communication

It's harder to tell a convincing lie than speak an unpleasant truth.
Deep Patel | 9 min read
How to Fire Your Best Friend
Managing Employees

Be direct. Be quick. And if they are still talking to you, help them find a new job.
Levi King | 5 min read
How to Deal With the 7 Most-Challenging Workplace Personality Types
Managing Employees

Plus: What to do if you're (gasp!) one of them.
Debby Carreau | 5 min read
Are You a Technical Founder? Here's How to Get Better at Communicating Your Vision.
Communication Strategies

It doesn't matter how great your product is if you can't explain it to others.
Hamlet Batista | 6 min read
How to Deliver Bad News When It's Not Your Fault
Communication Strategies

People tend to shoot the messenger but there are ways to avoid the negative halo of bad news.
Wes Kao | 7 min read
5 Science-Backed Tips to Manage Your Remote Team Effectively
Leadership

Find ways to help your team bond, regardless of their actual locations.
Pritom Das | 5 min read
