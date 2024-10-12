Get All Access for $5/mo

Expand Your Global Reach With Babbel, on Sale for More Than 60% Off Learn up to 14 languages for business or travel.

By StackCommerce Edited by Jason Fell

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

StackCommerce

Want to break language barriers and expand your business network? Babbel's lifetime subscription has you covered with access to 14 languages, perfect for anyone looking to boost their business communication.

With no recurring fees, you'll pay $179.97 (sale ending October 20) for a resource that sticks with you for life, helping you build relationships and navigate new markets with confidence.

Babbel offers bite-size lessons that fit right into your schedule. Each session takes about 10 to 15 minutes, making it easy to squeeze in language-learning between meetings or on your commute. And with its speech-recognition technology, Babbel gives instant feedback on your pronunciation, so you're prepared to speak like a pro when connecting with international clients.

From Spanish and French to less commonly studied languages like Turkish, Babbel's got you covered. The short, interactive lessons focus on practical conversation, so you're learning words and phrases that you can actually use in real business situations. Plus, Babbel's course content is updated regularly, meaning you'll always have access to fresh lessons and content as your skills grow.

With Babbel, you're not just picking up phrases; you're gaining tools to communicate effectively across cultures. Not to mention, it's a one-time investment that pays off for years to come.

Get ready to take your business skills global with a lifetime subscription to Babbel Language Learning for $179.97 until October 20 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific.

StackSocial prices subject to change.
StackCommerce

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Account Manager

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

These Sisters Started a Side Hustle After a 'Light Bulb Moment' Led to a 'Versatile' Product. Now It's Done Over $45 Million in Sales.

Co-founders Lauren Stephens and Kaki McGrath, along with their mother Bonnie Dudley, turned everyday-wear brand Dudley Stephens into a multimillion-dollar success.

By Amanda Breen
Side Hustle

New Research Reveals the Most Profitable Side Hustle — and You Could Make an Extra $15,000 a Year From Home

If you're ready to start a side hustle, it pays to consider which one will give you the greatest return.

By Amanda Breen
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
By Sherin Shibu
Business News

'Unreal and Dystopian': Apple Intelligence Is Summarizing Breakup Texts So You Don't Have to Read Them

A viral post viewed over four million times shows what happens when AI reads your texts before you do.

By Sherin Shibu
Science & Technology

Here's the Key to Staying Ahead of the Competition, No Matter What Industry You're In

Here's how entrepreneurs can stand out in a competitive and saturated business marketplace by investing in original tech development.

By Edward Fernandez