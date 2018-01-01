Connected home

More From This Topic

GE to Launch Connected Lightbulbs That Better Echo Your Body's Circadian Rhythms
Sleep

GE to Launch Connected Lightbulbs That Better Echo Your Body's Circadian Rhythms

The collection of two new bulbs represents the electric giant's latest push into connected homes.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
Roomba Once Was Blind, But Now It Sees
Internet of Things

Roomba Once Was Blind, But Now It Sees

The company behind the robotic vacuum cleaner is making a major play for the Internet of Things with its next-generation device.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
Target Just Opened a Space to Show Customers the Beauty of the Internet of Things
Internet of Things

Target Just Opened a Space to Show Customers the Beauty of the Internet of Things

The space will vend 35 connected home devices and host tech talks, industry meetups and product demos and launches.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
The First Products That Support Apple's HomeKit Have Arrived
HomeKit

The First Products That Support Apple's HomeKit Have Arrived

A year after Apple first announced it, you can finally buy products based on HomeKit
Steve Dent | 2 min read
What's on Tap for Google at I/O 2015
Google

What's on Tap for Google at I/O 2015

A taste of what to expect when the show starts in earnest tomorrow.
Chris Velazco | 9 min read
Apple Delays HomeKit Launch
Connected home

Apple Delays HomeKit Launch

The tech giant's connected home platform will likely arrive in early fall, rather than early summer.
Stacey Higginbotham | 4 min read
This Might Be the Least Expensive Smart Lock Yet
Internet of Things

This Might Be the Least Expensive Smart Lock Yet

It's also super easy to install.
Emily Price | 2 min read
Can You Guess the 'Smartest' City in the World?
Smart Devices

Can You Guess the 'Smartest' City in the World?

By 'smartest,' we mean most digitally connected and efficient.
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read
OMG Yes: A Smart Mattress Cover That Can Brew Your Morning Coffee
Far Out Tech

OMG Yes: A Smart Mattress Cover That Can Brew Your Morning Coffee

Meet Luna, which connects to your home's wireless network and can control other connected devices such as lights, locks or even a coffee pot.
Emily Price | 3 min read
GE Reveals a Fridge That Serves Up Piping Hot Coffee
Coffee

GE Reveals a Fridge That Serves Up Piping Hot Coffee

Forget getting ice from your fridge. Check out this video of a refrigerator that uses Keurig K-cups to deliver your caffeine fix.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.