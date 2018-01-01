Controversies

Bernie Sanders Has Named a Bill After Jeff Bezos
It's called the Stop Bad Employers by Zeroing Out Subsidies (BEZOS) Act.
Nina Zipkin | 3 min read
Serena Williams Keeps Showing Us How to Rise Above the Noise
Don't let naysayers get in your head.
Nina Zipkin | 3 min read
Tesla Just Got an F, But at Least Kanye West Loves His Car
The rapper is a satisfied customer even though others take issue with the company.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
Read the Controversial 2016 Facebook Memo in Which an Exec Argues for 'Growth at Any Cost'
'Maybe it costs a life by exposing someone to bullies. Maybe someone dies in a terrorist attack coordinated on our tools. And still we connect people.'
Entrepreneur Staff | 4 min read
Entrepreneurs Shouldn't Discuss Political Issues, Right? Not So Fast, Experts Say.
In the wake of instances of tragedy and political controversy, how do you approach articulating your company's stance on big issues?
Nina Zipkin | 7 min read
Former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick Has Just Revealed His Second Act
The co-founder of the ride-hailing company revealed his new job on Twitter.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
Everything You Need to Know About Vero, the Social Media Platform Co-Founded by a Billionaire That's Gone Viral
Vero co-founder Ayman Hariri tried to clear the air with Entrepreneur about some of the backlash Vero has received.
Lydia Belanger | 8 min read
Why These People and Brands Are Fed Up With Facebook
The social platform is facing scrutiny and backlash for its longstanding reluctance to take responsibility for its actions -- or its failure to take action at all.
Lydia Belanger | 8 min read
Twitter's Business May Finally Be Trending in the Right Direction
What you can learn from the struggling social site's turnaround.
Nina Zipkin | 3 min read
3 Things You Can Learn From Tesla's Rollercoaster Year
Elon Musk's car company has lessons for entrepreneurs about how to approach business during difficult times.
Nina Zipkin | 3 min read
