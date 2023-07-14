Bud Light sales are down more than 30% compared to June 2022.

Bud Light sales are down more than 30% compared to last June following the brand's partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney, per Fox News.

And the slumping revenue is having a major ripple effect when it comes to the brand's retail presence: Customers have spotted Costco's asterisk denoting products that won't be restocked — also known as the "star of death" — on cases of the beer, TheStreet reported.

Bud Light has launched a significant summer campaign, complete with money giveaways and other promotions, in a bid to boost sales and win back its title as America's No. 1 best-selling beer — a designation it lost to Modelo in May, The New York Times reported.

Although Costco has yet to confirm that Bud Light won't return to its shelves, members posted evidence of their "star of death" sightings on social media. "COSTCO says... STAR OF DEATH for Bud Light * it will not be restocked," one user tweeted.

COSTCO says... STAR OF DEATH for Bud Light * it will not be restocked. ? pic.twitter.com/hWYTXEckDA — SHARKINTHEWATER (@s_h_a_r_k_e_y) July 11, 2023

Despite claims swirling on social media that Bud Light-maker Anheuser-Busch InBev is going bankrupt, there's "no truth" to such drastic assessments, a spokesperson for the company told AP News.

Other industry experts back that up, stressing that the company holds billions of dollars in assets and that its stock continues to climb, per the outlet.