TikTokers have found a way to beat the system at the warehouse chain.

Costco is known for its affordable prices on bulk items and discounts on big-ticket purchases like appliances and electronics.

The catch, of course, is that you must be a member in order to get access to go inside of the warehouse.

But now, a slew of TikTokers have found a way around the requirement — buying gift cards to Costco that can be used for purchasing anything inside, even if you're not a member.

In a clip that's been viewed over 6.6 million times, TikToker Amin Shayko shows viewers that flashing a Costco gift card will get you access into the store.

However, it's to be noted that once inside, you can only spend the amount that's on the gift card if you aren't a member.

"For people wanting to do this and you don't have a membership just know that the total has to be paid by gift card or they'll refuse your payment," one user pointed out.

"Just remember if you don't have a membership your card is worth 10% less because of fees," another said.

Another video shows a woman explaining the same concept.

"Lol Costco employee here," one user who claimed to work at the warehouse chain said. "Technically yes. but no membership card to return anything. Can't spend anything over the giftcard cash only at most Costco."

There are an estimated 830 Costco warehouses worldwide, with about 575 of them in the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

Costco did not immediately reply to Entrepreneur's request for comment or confirmation.