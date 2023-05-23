This Simple Hack Will Get You Into Costco Without A Membership Card TikTokers have found a way to beat the system at the warehouse chain.

By Emily Rella

Costco is known for its affordable prices on bulk items and discounts on big-ticket purchases like appliances and electronics.

The catch, of course, is that you must be a member in order to get access to go inside of the warehouse.

Related: Costco Hilariously Messes Up Man's Birthday Cake Design | Entrepreneur

But now, a slew of TikTokers have found a way around the requirement — buying gift cards to Costco that can be used for purchasing anything inside, even if you're not a member.

@aminshaykho I guarantee you didn't know this Costco life hack to get a free membership ? #savemoney #costco #costcofinds #lifehacks ♬ original sound - Amin Shaykho

In a clip that's been viewed over 6.6 million times, TikToker Amin Shayko shows viewers that flashing a Costco gift card will get you access into the store.

However, it's to be noted that once inside, you can only spend the amount that's on the gift card if you aren't a member.

"For people wanting to do this and you don't have a membership just know that the total has to be paid by gift card or they'll refuse your payment," one user pointed out.

"Just remember if you don't have a membership your card is worth 10% less because of fees," another said.

Another video shows a woman explaining the same concept.

@joincheckmate Costco Hack you need to know! #costcohack #giftcardcostco #shoppinghack #checkmatesavings #checkmateapp #joincheckmate ♬ original sound - Checkmate

"Lol Costco employee here," one user who claimed to work at the warehouse chain said. "Technically yes. but no membership card to return anything. Can't spend anything over the giftcard cash only at most Costco."

There are an estimated 830 Costco warehouses worldwide, with about 575 of them in the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

Costco did not immediately reply to Entrepreneur's request for comment or confirmation.

Wavy Line
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Editor's Pick

These Co-Founders Let Women Freeze Their Eggs for Free — Cracking Open the 'Inaccessible' Industry. Their Cutting-Edge Model Solves Another Major Fertility Issue Too.
Lock
A Simple Household Chore Turned Into a Side Hustle — Now She Earns Up to $24,000 Per Month
How Real Estate Rock Star Ryan Serhant Made His Own Luck
Lock
Do You Judge People With Personal Brands? Here's Another Way to Think About It.
This Founder Created a Billion-Dollar Fitness Brand Using Communication, Teamwork and Community. Here Are His Secrets to Building a Franchise That Stands Out.
Lock
What's the Actual Cost of Unproductive Employees? It's More Than You Think.

Related Topics

News and Trends tiktok

Most Popular

See all
Chevron Right
Business News

'Please Feel Free To Correct Me': Mark Cuban Slams Elon Musk Over 'Free Speech' On Twitter

Cuban has long been critical of Musk's decisions with the social media platform after purchasing it.

By Emily Rella
Celebrity Entrepreneurs

Report: Jeff Bezos Proposed to Lauren Sánchez with a $2.5 Million Ring

The Amazon founder is said to be engaged to the Emmy-award-winning news anchor and pilot.

By Jonathan Small
Franchise

Why a Strong Chief Financial Officer Is Crucial for Your Franchise — and What to Look for When Hiring One

A successful private equity transaction for your franchise business means bringing on the right strategic thought partner.

By Alicia Miller
Business News

Fans Are Trying To Sell Rainwater From Taylor Swift's 'Rain Show' Concerts For Hundreds of Dollars

The listing came after Swift performed in the pouring rain for hours on Saturday night at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

By Emily Rella
Science & Technology

How Internet Brownouts Can Threaten Your Business — and 8 Ways to Minimize Their Impact

Let's explore internet brownouts, what causes them and how to stop them from severely impacting your business.

By Greg Davis
Leadership

'Work Your A-- Off and Give a S--t': Jamie Dimon Offers Advice to His Future Successor

The Chairman and CEO of JPMorgan Chase detailed his feelings on the ideal traits of his successor at JPMorgan Chase's 2023 Investor Day.

By Dan Bova