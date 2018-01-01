Corporate Philanthropy

More From This Topic

5 Lessons We Can All Learn From This Entrepreneur's Philanthropic Journey
Philanthropy

5 Lessons We Can All Learn From This Entrepreneur's Philanthropic Journey

Entrepreneurial success can afford a person many things, the most fulfilling of which is making lives and the world around us better without need for profit.
Jonathan Long | 5 min read
Even Busy Executives Can Make Time for a Cause
Social Entrepreneurs

Even Busy Executives Can Make Time for a Cause

Define what's important to you and take that first step.
Aseem Chandra | 5 min read
Selfless Leaders Prioritize Value for Customers, Not Personal Profits
Sustainability

Selfless Leaders Prioritize Value for Customers, Not Personal Profits

The driving principle, more and more, is to create value as the ultimate goal, rather than profit for profit's sake.
Firas Kittaneh | 4 min read
How to Start a Charitable-Giving Program at Your Company
Corporate Social Responsibility

How to Start a Charitable-Giving Program at Your Company

How one company, using social media, raised nearly $13,000 for a local hospital.
Yaniv Masjedi | 3 min read
8 Entrepreneurs Making a Fortune -- and Giving it Back
Corporate Philanthropy

8 Entrepreneurs Making a Fortune -- and Giving it Back

From athletic socks to medical scrubs to yummy desserts, these founders are programming their products to produce revenues and good vibes in equal quantity.
Darrah Brustein | 8 min read
How to Handle Personal Conflicts Professionally
Ethics Coach

How to Handle Personal Conflicts Professionally

Whether it's a betrayal, a personal dislike or a choice between public or private acknowledgement, personal conflicts can arise at work. Find out the right way to navigate these situations.
Gael O'Brien | 3 min read
Why Making Money Means Thinking Beyond Profits
Value

Why Making Money Means Thinking Beyond Profits

Your company values should align with customer values, as today's consumers want more than competitive pricing.
Sherry Gray | 4 min read
The Selfish Reason You Should Be Extremely Generous
Generosity

The Selfish Reason You Should Be Extremely Generous

People who give, especially when they don't have to, are happier, healthier and less stressed.
Tasha Eurich | 7 min read
What Businesses Can Learn From Facebook's Internet.org
Internet.org

What Businesses Can Learn From Facebook's Internet.org

Lesson One: By giving, you have a greater chance of gaining new customers.
Benoit Gruber | 4 min read
10 Steps to a Dynamic Corporate Responsibility Annual Report
Corporate Social Responsibility

10 Steps to a Dynamic Corporate Responsibility Annual Report

A good corporate social responsibility program gives you bragging rights you shouldn't overlook.
Patrick Proctor | 5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.