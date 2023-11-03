It's vital to determine the philanthropic causes that align with your company's values and mission, while also resonating with employees and customers.

There's a global sea of change in the world of recruitment since the COVID-19 pandemic, and according to Caitlin Duffy, HR Research Director at leading analyst Gartner, it is being led by employees.

I was as intrigued as you are by this, and Duffy explains it further as such: "The intent to leave or stay in a job is only one of the things that people are questioning as part of the larger human story we are living. You could call it the 'Great Reflection.' It's critical to deliver value and purpose."

To simplify this, and break it down further to understand this phenomenon, on a granular level, it is important to address what employees want from an organization. According to this report, employees these days want to feel truly invested in an organization, and witness it take positive action on purpose, and not just through corporate statements.

Workers increasingly seek an employer that cares about the greater good– which brings us to the power of implementing philanthropy in the workplace. Doing this can have amazing benefits, such as boosting employee morale, enhancing brand reputation, and contributing to social causes.

Here are six ways to do it right.

1. Define a clear purpose It's vital to determine the philanthropic causes that align with your company's values and mission, while also resonating with employees and customers. Getting this right from the start ensures that philanthropic efforts are authentic and impactful. How the company is making an impact on the community, and how ingrained is this in its core philosophy is vital to employees at every level. Defining this in the company handbook, or where this information is easily accessible, is crucial for new joiners to understand, and for existing employees to embrace.

2. Get your leaders on board Leaders need to set the example, and demonstrate a genuine commitment to philanthropy. When employees see that managers are actively engaged in charitable activities, they're more likely to get involved themselves. This also reinforces trust and creates a positive perception.

3. Empower employees At the same time, it's important that employees have a voice in the decision-making process, such as choosing charitable initiatives. This could involve surveys, focus groups, or open discussions to identify the causes that matter most. Inclusivity is critical in this process, as every individual has an opinion and this process can be based on consensus.

4. Offer volunteering opportunities Where feasible, give employees opportunities to volunteer during work hours. This could include organizing volunteer days, allowing flexible work hours for volunteer activities, or offering paid time off for volunteering. This will foster a sense of community and teamwork. The personal sense of achievement is second to none in such matters, and employers need to understand the individual contribution brings great rewards in the team's morale.

5. Organize charitable events Company fundraising events or campaigns not only contribute to good causes, but they also bring a sense of camaraderie and pride to employees. They can also be really inspiring on an individual level. The passion and drive that comes in through organizing such activities brings people together who want to work on a bigger cause.

6. Communication is key What's the point of bringing philanthropic practices to your company if only a few people know about it? Use internal communication channels like newsletters, intranet, and company meetings to keep employees informed, interested, and engaged. Also, be open to feedback, and don't forget to recognize and celebrate employees who get involved in philanthropic activities through things like awards and spotlights in company comms or award nights.

Consistency is the key to implementing philanthropic ideals into your corporate structure. It takes time to build employees trust and human beings can identify genuine efforts versus corporate social responsibility for the sake of it. Developing a sustainable and philanthropic mindset for a company should be rolled out as a well-planned initiative, and not just a trending topic that companies need to adapt quickly to.

