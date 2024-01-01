Murtaza Hashwani
Deputy Chairman, Hashoo Group
Murtaza Hashwani grew up in a family that believed in helping others and making a difference in the world. Through Hashoo Foundation, the family are actively involved empowering communities by facilitating opportunities to become independent and creating a greater social impact. As the Chairman of Hashoo Foundation, philanthropy is part of Murtaza’s DNA.
Over the past few decades, his ambitious plans for greater outreach and meaningful impact with access to education, health and sustainable livelihood have resulted in millions of men and women directly benefitting in rural and urban settings in Pakistan. Born in Karachi, Pakistan, Murtaza graduated from Santa Monica in Business Management and after a eight year stint of flexing his entrepreneurial ideas successfully, he joined the family’s hospitality business. Hands on business experience under the supervision of his father, the legendary Sadruddin Hashwani, ensured that Murtaza delved deeply in every aspect of the hospitality and hotel business.
This didn’t stop him from honing his academic skills further.
Hotel management courses from Cornell to business management from London Business School to a Management Programme from Harvard Business School, Murtaza seamlessly combined experience with business theory. He applied the learnings to efficiently launch multiple successful business ventures including the first hospitality school in Pakistan, Hashoo School of Hospitality Management, which is affiliated with Sheffield Business School, UK. Whether it’s the recently launched digital payment portal Foree, or the revolutionary product that has transformed water problems in Pakistan and soon all third world countries called EveryWater, or even a hospitality tech services company based in the UAE, Ascendant, the secret behind Murtaza’s success is his foresight. By developing these disruptive technologies it’s through his vision and focus that he has become one of the foremost business leaders from Pakistan with global reach.
While others see limitations Murtaza Hashwani sees opportunity and possibility. Murtaza considers himself a facilitator of success. By embedding the foundation into his business, he wants to give people around him the support they need to excel. Whether it is a student vying for scholarship through Hashoo Foundation or an employee pursuing his passion or creativity. Applying his business acumen and experience, all he does is give them a platform for innovation while guiding and polishing it for end users and links it to create a bigger social impact.
There’s no typical day in the life of Murtaza Hashwani as he juggles between the expansion plans for Hashoo Hotels, Hashoo Foundation and a series of tech launches. An entrepreneur, philanthropist and a visionary, Murtaza’s ultimate aim is facilitate positive and impactful change in the lives of individuals and communities at large.
Latest
Six Ways To Implement Philanthropy In Work Culture
It's vital to determine the philanthropic causes that align with your company's values and mission, while also resonating with employees and customers.
Five Key Trends To Look Out For In The Hospitality Industry In 2023
As the pent-up demand for travel unfolds further this year, there is going to be immense pressure on the hospitality industry to maintain and increase loyal customers.
Five Tips For The New Generation Of Brave Entrepreneurs
To get the best chance of turning a brilliant idea into a lucrative venture, here are five tips to remember.
How Company Culture Can Positively Impact Business Goals
A solid cultural foundation not only fosters growth of departments, individuals, or the company in general, but it also creates a legacy of an organization's values.
Primed For Growth: The Impact Investment Mindset
Impact investing has grown tremendously over the last decade, and in large part because investors aren't just looking at unrealistic returns, and add to that the positive environmental and social outcomes that are becoming increasingly more measurable.
The Business Of Giving Back: Five Reasons Why Philanthropy Should Be At The Core Of Your Corporate Strategy
"As a proponent of philanthropy, I can't stress enough the need for every business owner to be actively involved in social responsibility, and giving back to the community in some form or another."
