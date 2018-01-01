Customer Acquisition

More From This Topic

Want to Get More Clients? Get More Specific About How You Can Help, Not More Generic.
Clients

Want to Get More Clients? Get More Specific About How You Can Help, Not More Generic.

You can only help people who recognize they have a problem.
Brian Hilliard | 6 min read
When This Company Stopped Selling Directly, Its Customer Base Increased by 700 Percent
The Fix

When This Company Stopped Selling Directly, Its Customer Base Increased by 700 Percent

Updater realized it would better serve its customers by establishing industry partners who could facilitate referrals when they'd be needed most.
Lydia Belanger | 6 min read
4 Lessons U.S. Entrepreneurs Can Learn From Latin American Startup Culture
Lessons

4 Lessons U.S. Entrepreneurs Can Learn From Latin American Startup Culture

Startups in Latin America have to be extra scrappy to build their ventures.
Nathan Lustig | 9 min read
7 Steps to Winning New Customers
Customer Acquisition

7 Steps to Winning New Customers

Every business needs a sustainable influx of customers if it wants to be successful.
Tallat Mahmood | 5 min read
4 Keys to Boosting Your Growth Rate in 2017
Growth Strategies

4 Keys to Boosting Your Growth Rate in 2017

Customer acquisition is a long-term process, so get started now.
Ehsan Jahandarpour | 5 min read
How to Create an Amazing Customer Experience
Customer Acquisition

How to Create an Amazing Customer Experience

Track and understand your customer's behavior. That's what's key.
Thomas Smale | 7 min read
How to Determine Your SaaS Business' Cost of Acquisition
SaaS

How to Determine Your SaaS Business' Cost of Acquisition

If you measure the cost of acquisition against customer lifetime value, you'll discover that the revenue earned per customer is less than you'd expected.
Thomas Smale | 6 min read
4 Groundbreaking Market Strategies to Skyrocket Your Startup
Market Research

4 Groundbreaking Market Strategies to Skyrocket Your Startup

Boost sales by using research-based methods that reveal what customers most need from your product line.
Ehsan Jahandarpour | 6 min read
The Definitive Guide for Growth Hacking (Infographic)
Growth Hacking

The Definitive Guide for Growth Hacking (Infographic)

Growth hacking is all about applying unconventional marketing strategies to break through, grow faster and stay ahead of the competition.
Ehsan Jahandarpour | 1 min read
7 Ways to Get Your Customers to Actively Promote Your Brand
Brand Loyalty

7 Ways to Get Your Customers to Actively Promote Your Brand

Brand loyalty is all well and good. But what you want is brand evangelism.
Jayson DeMers | 5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.