Data Analysis

Which Analytics Do You Really Need?
Analytics

Which Analytics Do You Really Need?

Descriptive? Diagnostic? Predictive? Prescriptive? Here's how to design your own analytics agenda
Mike Brody | 6 min read
The Feds and the States Are Embracing Privacy Law -- What That Means to Your Business
Privacy Policies

The Feds and the States Are Embracing Privacy Law -- What That Means to Your Business

The point is to put consumers in the driver's seat by clearly outlining data protection practices and reaffirming your company's commitment to data protection.
Ben Goodman | 8 min read
U.S. Coffee Consumption by the Numbers (Infographic)
Coffee

U.S. Coffee Consumption by the Numbers (Infographic)

National Coffee Day is Sept. 29. Here are the states with the most and least expensive lattes, the best and worst tippers and more.
Hayden Field | 1 min read
Here's How to Turn Off Google's Saved Searches and Personalized Results
Google

Here's How to Turn Off Google's Saved Searches and Personalized Results

Google saves user data to better determine search context, and factors including recent search history can tweak results.
Hayden Field | 6 min read
The 3 Data Sets Essential to Establishing Your Cannabis Brand

The 3 Data Sets Essential to Establishing Your Cannabis Brand

A lot of people want a foothold in the cannabis business. Knowing the market and your competition is essential.
Cy Scott | 3 min read
3 Ways Your Brain Can Trick You Into Making Bad Decisions
Cognitive bias

3 Ways Your Brain Can Trick You Into Making Bad Decisions

Cognitive bias is an insidious threat to the rational decision-making you probably think you're engaged in.
John Boitnott | 5 min read
Why Using Data Is Essential to Your Success

Why Using Data Is Essential to Your Success

More legal customers means more insight into habits and trends. Don't miss the data boat.
Rosie Mattio | 3 min read
Every Self-Respecting Professional Should Know These 4 Business-Critical Calculations
Analytics

Passion and mindset are important but never more important than cold, hard numbers.
John Boitnott | 5 min read

Passion and mindset are important but never more important than cold, hard numbers.
John Boitnott | 5 min read
How You Say Something Is More Important Than What You Say, According to This Self-Described Data Junky
Real Entrepreneurs

HERO Sports and Data Skrive CEO Brad Weitz discusses the intersection of machines and people in business.
Entrepreneur Staff | 4 min read

HERO Sports and Data Skrive CEO Brad Weitz discusses the intersection of machines and people in business.
Entrepreneur Staff | 4 min read
I Doubled My Revenue in 12 Months by Analyzing These 3 Types of Data
Big Data

Using data to make decisions isn't just for big businesses.
Ashley Hampton | 5 min read

Using data to make decisions isn't just for big businesses.
Ashley Hampton | 5 min read
