data privacy

data privacy

Who Really Owns Your Data in the Digital Era? (Hint: Probably Not You)

The problem is, most of us are complicit in handing over our private information. We shouldn't be.
Leslie Heyer | 5 min read
Facebook

The Biggest Revelations and Strangest Moments From Mark Zuckerberg's Congressional Testimony

Here's what you need to know after the Facebook co-founder and CEO's visit to Washington.
Hayden Field | 9 min read
Big Data

4 Ways the Fight Over Data is Getting Way More Personal

Many people want to own their data and the rights to disseminate it in a way that benefits them in return.
Sheila Eugenio | 5 min read
Data Security

Brexit Is Complicating Digital Marketing and EU Data Privacy

An already uncertain framework for protecting users was jolted by Brexit.
Mike Canarelli | 7 min read
