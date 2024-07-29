Get All Access for $5/mo

Safeguarding your business and family from online threats is more important than ever. For entrepreneurs, protecting sensitive information and ensuring a secure browsing experience for your team and loved ones can be a daunting task.

The AdGuard Family Plan Lifetime Subscription, now available for just $29.99 (reg. $79), offers an unparalleled solution to these challenges, the company says. For a limited time, you can secure the best price on the web and gain peace of mind with comprehensive protection.

AdGuard's sophisticated ad blocker ensures a clean and fast browsing experience by eliminating intrusive ads, pop-ups, and banners. This not only enhances productivity but also protects against malicious ads that can compromise your business's security.

Online threats are constantly evolving, and AdGuard's data privacy tools, like the malware protection feature, are designed to keep pace. By blocking harmful websites and preventing malware downloads, AdGuard acts as a powerful shield, safeguarding your business data and personal information from cyber threats. This is especially important for small businesses that may not have extensive IT security resources.

With the AdGuard Family Plan, you can extend these protections to your team and family members. Ensuring a safe online environment for everyone is crucial, especially when it comes to protecting sensitive business information and personal data. The Family Plan covers up to nine devices, providing a seamless and secure browsing experience for all users, regardless of their brand.

If you have little or bigger ones at home, AdGuard features parental controls so you can restrict adult or inappropriate content from young eyes.

It has 4.7/5 stars on Trustpilot and 4.6/5 stars on G2. It also boasts 4.9/5 stars from over a thousand verified purchasers online.

This is an invaluable investment for entrepreneurs seeking to protect their businesses and loved ones from online threats.

Get the AdGuard Family Plan Lifetime Subscription for just $29.99 (reg. $79) for a limited time.

