Meta Slammed With $1.3 Billion Fine For Violating EU Privacy Policy The company intends to appeal the ruling, including the "unjustified and unnecessary fine."

By Madeline Garfinkle

Dan Kitwood | Getty Images
A view outside the Meta office in King's Cross on November 9, 2022 in London, England.

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has been hit with a €1.2 billion euro ($1.3 billion dollar) fine for violating European Union privacy policies by transferring personal data from European users to the U.S. The ruling has given Meta five months to cease sending data across borders.

The fine, announced by the Irish Data Protection Commission on Monday, is the highest ever imposed by the General Data Protection Regulation (a set of guidelines for protecting personal data in the EU).

"Facebook has millions of users in Europe, so the volume of personal data transferred is massive," said Andrea Jelinek, European Data Protection Board chair, in a statement. "The unprecedented fine is a strong signal to [organizations] that serious infringements have far-reaching consequences."

The ruling only applies to Facebook and not Meta's other social media platforms, such as Instagram and WhatsApp.

Related: FTC Says Facebook Violated 2020 Privacy Order, Proposes More Protections for Teens and Children

In a blog post regarding the ruling and subsequent fine, Meta said that it intends to appeal the ruling, including the "unjustified and unnecessary fine." The company argues that there is a discrepancy between U.S. regulation regarding personal data and European privacy rules — which it expects to be resolved "in the summer" as policymakers in the EU and U.S. work on a new agreement that allows for a "free flow" of transatlantic data.

"The ability for data to be transferred across borders is fundamental to how the global open internet works," Meta wrote in the post. "Without the ability to transfer data across borders, the internet risks being carved up into national and regional silos."

Related: Chinese Communist Party Had 'Supreme Access' to TikTok Parent Company ByteDance's Data, Former Executive Says

Wavy Line
Madeline Garfinkle

Entrepreneur Staff

News Writer

Madeline Garfinkle is a News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. She is a graduate from Syracuse University, and received an MFA from Columbia University. 

Editor's Pick

These Co-Founders Let Women Freeze Their Eggs for Free — Cracking Open the 'Inaccessible' Industry. Their Cutting-Edge Model Solves Another Major Fertility Issue Too.
Lock
A Simple Household Chore Turned Into a Side Hustle — Now She Earns Up to $24,000 Per Month
How Real Estate Rock Star Ryan Serhant Made His Own Luck
Lock
Do You Judge People With Personal Brands? Here's Another Way to Think About It.
This Founder Created a Billion-Dollar Fitness Brand Using Communication, Teamwork and Community. Here Are His Secrets to Building a Franchise That Stands Out.
Lock
What's the Actual Cost of Unproductive Employees? It's More Than You Think.

Related Topics

Facebook News and Trends Data Security Data Privacy Meta

Most Popular

See all
Chevron Right
Management

The CEO of Whole Foods Shares the 9 Tips That Help Him Run His Company for the Greater Good

Jason Buechel, CEO of Whole Foods Market, shares the best leadership advice he's picked up over the course of his career.

By Jason Nazar
Business News

Disney World Is Shuttering a Fan-Favorite Resort For Good In September

The immersive experience just opened last year.

By Emily Rella
Business News

The Real Cost of Franchising Your Business

Franchising can be a low-cost way to expand your brand — but it's not no cost. Here's what to keep in mind.

By Mark Siebert
Money & Finance

12 Off-the-Cuff Investing Tips Every Gen Z Entrepreneur Needs to Know

Financial independence is ultimately attained through investing in diverse assets that generate passive income and create long-term wealth — it cannot be achieved through mere savings alone.

By Chad Willardson
Side Hustle

6 Time-Saving Tips to Know Before Starting a Side Hustle This Summer

Use these tips to save time and bypass the bottlenecks that entrepreneurs typically experience in the ideation stage.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

Adidas Will Begin Selling Its Yeezy Stockpile By The End Of May and Donating Proceeds to Charity

The company spent months deliberating what to do with the leftover shoes made in collaboration with Ye (formerly known as Kanye West).

By Madeline Garfinkle