Data Protection

Palantir's Data-Mining Software Was Used to Spy on JPMorgan Staff, and Company Terms Are Getting a Rewrite. 3 Things to Know Today.

Here's your explanation of today's biggest headlines, including a data-mining controversy, company terms and 4/20. Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Hayden Field | 1 min read
The Biggest Revelations and Strangest Moments From Mark Zuckerberg's Congressional Testimony
Facebook

Here's what you need to know after the Facebook co-founder and CEO's visit to Washington.
Hayden Field | 9 min read
Facebook's Data Scandal and Europe's New Data Privacy Rule Have Massive Implications for U.S. Entrepreneurs
Data Protection

Facebook's accelerating fall from grace comes just as the EU is implementing what is likely to be the global gold standard for data regulation.
Arndt Groth | 6 min read
A 'Wait and See' Approach for GDPR Is Going to Be Pricey for U.S. Organizations Doing Business With the E.U.
Data Protection

GDPR will help you gain more business in Europe. So it's time to implement this new data regulation before next May's deadline.
Patrick Lastennet | 5 min read
4 Ways the Fight Over Data is Getting Way More Personal
Big Data

Many people want to own their data and the rights to disseminate it in a way that benefits them in return.
Sheila Eugenio | 5 min read
5 Ways to Avoid Data Disasters
Cybersecurity

Here's how to prevent the theft and / or loss of your priceless digital information.
Jim Flynne | 4 min read
