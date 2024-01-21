This Data Recovery Software Keeps Your Business Safe, and Now It's $45.97 for Life It says it can recover your precious info after any type of data loss scenario.

According to TrueList, 94% of companies that face a major data loss don't end up recovering. And while you may not think about data loss on a daily basis as an entrepreneur, it's something to seriously consider. Fortunately, there are now tools ready to help in the event it happens, like EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard.

Recover lost data easily and efficiently anytime with a lifetime subscription to EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard. Though it usually sets you back $149, you can currently score it for just $45.97 — no coupon code required — right here through January 21.

Cover your bases in the event of a data loss with help from EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard. This powerful software is ready to recover your precious info after any type of data loss scenario, working to retrieve deleted, formatted, or lost files from PCs, laptops, hard drives, SSDs, USB Drives, and more. The software has an impressive 99.7% success rate, so you sleep easy knowing you're in good hands.

There are an impressive 2,000 recoverable device types and 1,000 file types supported. And with its user-friendly interface and quick scanning process, EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard is straightforward to use. There are only three steps to take — you scan for lost data in the location where you lost files, preview the lost data filtered by path or type, and then sit back and recover your lost data by selecting the files you want to recover.

Safeguard your business with a lifetime subscription to EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard, now just $45.97 (reg. $149) with no coupon code required now through January 21 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

