Government Is Looking To Make Online World More Accountable, Says Ashwini Vaishnaw

IT and Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, on Monday, said that the government is working on a new version of data protection bill and proposed Digital India Law to make the online world more accountable. The minister was speaking at the launch of the second batch of Cytrain Setu. He also said that the government will float a new telecom bill within a week.

"What we are looking at is making the online world more accountable for what is published here. The people who are part of the law enforcement agencies and the policy makers, all of us, have a role But, we also need to put a greater sense of accountability within the social media, internet, technology world itself," said Vaishnaw, in a statement.

As per reports, the government has withdrawn the personal data protection bill, 2019, to replace it with a new bill with a 'comprehensive framework' and 'contemporary digital privacy laws'. The bill, aimed at regulating how an individual's data can be used by companies and the government, was introduced on December 11, 2019.

Commenting about the Cytrain Setu, the minister requested the judicial community to come up with more suggestions based on their experience in the day-to-day workings of the judicial system.

"Very soon, we will be coming up with a new telecom bill. I'm sure all of you are aware that the role of telecom in the digital world is very, very important. Tactically, everything is consumed through the mobile phone. I request all the participants in this course and also within your circles please ask your people in your group to take a serious look at and give your suggestions," said the minister.