Data Storage
Cybersecurity
Security Trends Your Company Needs to Embrace in 2019
IT innovations create risk until new cyber security solutions, like AI and authentication, rise up to meet the challenges they present.
More From This Topic
Data Storage
Why Your Business Absolutely Needs a Virtual Data Room
A VDR prioritizes security and privacy, saves businesses money and may be the poster child for accountability.
Disaster Recovery
Why Every Small Business Needs a Backup and Disaster Recovery Plan
Protect your business by investing in a solution that aids in data backup and disaster recovery.
Privacy Policies
Ever Hear of Pii? What You Need to Know About Its Life Cycle in Business
Pii means 'personally identifiable information.' It has nothing to do with the circumference of a circle.
Cloud Storage
When It Comes to Adopting the Cloud, You've Got to Secure Company Data
Here are five important tips in tightening small-business cloud security in this threatening online world.
Science
Why Microsoft Just Bought 10 Million Strands of DNA
It's all about the future of storage.
Apps
These App Designers Have Carved Out Niches in Areas Like the Pet and Investment Industries
It's a cluttered app market out there, but these four companies have found a way to stand out.
Data Storage
Get 2GB Free From Google Today With a Quick Security Check
This is the second year in a row the tech giant has offered the deal.
Data Security
Create a Back-Up Plan for Your Data
Don't wait until Armageddon strikes.
Microsoft
Microsoft to Offer Cloud Services From Germany to Ease Privacy Fears in Europe
The measure is designed to ensure that clients' data remains in Germany.
Paper
Paper Documents Are Potential Data Breaches Too
Crucial signed documents need special consideration in your overall security program.