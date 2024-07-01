Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Small businesses make up 99.9% of the businesses in the United States, according to the SBA. That's a pretty impressive number, especially considering it's no small feat to keep one afloat. If you're having a hard time juggling all that's required, a convenient cloud storage solution can be a great way to stay organized, both at the office and at home.

Prism Drive Secure Cloud Storage is an easy way to keep your important data safe and easily accessible. Right now, you can score a 20TB lifetime subscription to Prism Drive Secure Cloud Storage for just $79.97 (reg. $1,494), an exclusive price online, available here through July 21 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

While most cloud storage options charge hefty monthly fees, Prism Drive Secure Cloud Storage provides 20TB of storage capacity for a low one-time price. It works on any device, allowing you to save files and access them anywhere — simplifying the busy entrepreneur lifestyle. And the user-friendly features make it straightforward to master — like easy mobile upload, drag-and-drop functionality, and active monitor upload progress.

Need to share a link with a colleague? Shareable links are easily provided. There's also a quick file preview option for those times you don't want to download the whole file. And through it all you can enjoy peace of mind as your files experience high-level encryption and will stay private and secure.

Make file storing easier and more affordable with this 20TB lifetime subscription to Prism Drive Secure Cloud Storage, now just $79.97, exclusively here through July 21 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

