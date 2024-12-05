* Offer only available to new subscribers

Take charge of your business data or personal digital life this Cyber Week with FolderFort's 1TB Cloud Storage Pro Plan, now available for a lifetime subscription at just $59.97 (reg. $251). Whether you're a business leader or family organizer, this offer gives you the tools to safely store, share, and scale your files with ease.

For professionals, FolderFort offers more than just storage. It's a centralized hub for collaboration and file management. With 1TB of cloud storage, you can easily store millions of documents, ensuring your business data is organized and accessible.

Unlimited workspaces and user accounts make collaboration seamless. Teams can share and manage files securely without paying extra for additional licenses.

Scalability is a key advantage. As your business grows, FolderFort's easy upgrade options ensure you never outgrow your storage solution. Plus, with Backblaze-powered encryption, your sensitive files remain secure, giving you peace of mind that your data is safe from cyber threats.

For families, FolderFort is the ultimate solution for storing cherished memories, from 200,000 photos to hundreds of hours of videos. Its simple interface and cross-platform accessibility mean everyone can access and share files effortlessly, whether from a computer, tablet, or smartphone. Plus, with robust security features, you can rest assured that your family's digital life is safe.

FolderFort is fast, reliable, and flexible. Its intuitive interface makes it easy to upload, organize, and share files. Whether you're managing client projects, collaborating with a remote team, or organizing family photos, FolderFort delivers unmatched convenience.

The lifetime subscription eliminates ongoing costs, offering predictable budgeting for businesses and households alike. And if you ever outgrow your 1TB of storage, FolderFort's seamless upgrades ensure your data remains accessible without downtime.

