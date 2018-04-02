Diet
Diet
5 Ways to Increase Your Energy, Health and Happiness
Here are a few subtle tricks you can use to improve your lifestyle.
Stress Management
25 Simple and Proven Ways to De-Stress
There is a lot you can do between now and when the world gets to be a nicer place.
Health and Wellness
Which Bad Habit Sabotages Your Diet Most: Big Stress or No Sleep?
Let's all stop stuffing our faces for a second and find out.
Personal Health
3 Ways Confronting a Health Crisis Improved How I Run My Business
Rushed to the hospital and blindsided with a life-altering diabetes diagnosis forced changes that have been all for the good.
Personal Health
Why This Weird Wearable Let Me Down -- and What It Taught Me About Tech's Limitations
Healbe is trying to crack a really tough nut with the release of GoBe 2.
Health and Wellness
5 Ways Switching to Plant-Based Diet Boosts Your Productivity
Most mammals nap when digesting large hunks of meat, so no wonder you feel sluggish all the time.
Personal Health
10 Top Entrepreneurs Reveal Their Health Regimen Secrets
Look half your age, feel great and crush the competition with these health secrets.
Weight loss
Top 21 Superfoods to Jumpstart Your 2017 Weight Loss
Put down the chips and beer. Pick up some bone broth and pickled veggies. Your gut and physique will thank you for it.
Food
Analysis of Burger Market Finds Unwanted Ingredients: Rat and Human DNA
Watch out for veggie burgers.
Entrepreneur Network
Dave Asprey Wants to Make You Bulletproof Through Biohacking
On this episode of Spartan UP! podcast, the bestselling author of "The Bulletproof Diet" describes biohacking's unconventional methods to improve physical and mental health.
Personal Health
Report Warns Alcohol, Processed Meats and Obesity Increase Stomach Cancer Risk
The authors claim avoiding these factors could prevent 4,000 new stomach cancer cases in the U.S. each year.