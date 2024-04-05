Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

If you're swamped with balancing professional responsibilities, family obligations, and at least a bit of social time, putting in the effort to maintain a healthy lifestyle can become tough. For a limited time, there's a simple way to help you take control of your nutritional plan at a surprisingly low price.

A lifetime subscription to the Fooducate Pro app is available at only $49.99 (reg. $149) with no coupon required, resulting in the best cost available online. Use nearly 70 percent savings to kickstart healthier plans for 2024 and beyond.

Fooducate Pro allows users to customize any diet approach and keep a food journal, which can be a helpful personal tool and even exported to share with medical professionals. This app acts as a fitness and nutrition tracker and lets users scan items' barcodes at the grocery store for immediate feedback.

Fooducate assigns "food grades" to give you an indication of the product's impact on your desired health goals. Track carbs, protein, fat and vitamin intake, along with eating and sleeping patterns for a more comprehensive look at what's working and what could use improvement.

A quick scan using this app will also reveal the presence of artificial ingredients or specialized items users have flagged due to allergies or dietary restrictions. Avoid needless mistakes moving forward.

Plus, this subscription also instantly makes you part of a supportive Fooducate community, featuring shared resources such as subscriber insights on nutrition and fitness, along with thousands of recipes for keeping things fresh in the kitchen.

Fooducate carries an Apple App Store rating of 4.6 out of 5 based on more than 75,000 reviews, including one that reads, "Fooducate helps me be more aware of every bite I put in my mouth, because I know I will have to enter it into the app. I like that it also helps me understand more about the quality of ingredients and nutrients I'm consuming."

Start turning personal nutrition goals into reality and enjoy the results by picking up a lifetime subscription to the Fooducate Pro app at only $49.99 (reg. $149) while this deal lasts.

StackSocial prices subject to change.