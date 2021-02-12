Join our Waitlist for Expert Advice!

Can Food Sensitivity Trigger Depression and Anxiety? In this mini-masterclass, Ben Angel shares how getting to the root cause of these symptoms is vital.

By Ben Angel

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Entrepreneurship requires us to make fast, concise and clear decisions. But what happens when brain fog, depression and anxiety sets in? We not only miss deadlines — we suffer in silence. Getting to the root cause of these symptoms is vital. Which is why, in this mini-masterclass, I delve into how food sensitivities may be setting you back in more ways than one. And, most importantly, what to do about it.

Want to discover your likelihood of depression, brain fog and nxiety? Take this 60-second quiz now to find out how your gut is affecting your mental health. And be sure to grab a copy of Unstoppable Journal, based on research from the award-winning book Unstoppable, which just released its 2nd Edition via Entrepreneur Press.
Ben Angel

Entrepreneur Network Contributor

Tackle AI's toughest questions with Ben Angel, mapping the business terrain for 20 years. Master the AI landscape and reach peak productivity and profits with insights from his latest work, "The Wolf is at The Door — How to Survive and Thrive in an AI-Driven World." Click here to download your 'Free AI Success Kit' and get your free chapter from his latest book today.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

