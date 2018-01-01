Direct Marketing

Going Green With Direct Mail
Green Business

Going Green With Direct Mail

Learn how to be environmentally conscious with your direct mail marketing.
Craig Simpson | 5 min read
15 Unorthodox Ways to Get Your Foot In the Door
Ready for Anything

15 Unorthodox Ways to Get Your Foot In the Door

From dimensional direct-mail to video selfies, it's time to get creative about when, where and how you make your initial pitch.
Jeff Shavitz | 7 min read
How to Successfully Track the Results of Your Mail Campaign
Direct Marketing

How to Successfully Track the Results of Your Mail Campaign

Increase your mailing response rate by tracking and taking a serious look at your results.
Craig Simpson | 3 min read
How to Avoid Mailing to a Disaster Area
Direct Mail

How to Avoid Mailing to a Disaster Area

Learn this money-saving tip and keep your response rates from bombing when floods and natural disasters occur.
Craig Simpson | 3 min read
How to Calculate the Success of a Direct Mail Campaign
Direct Marketing

How to Calculate the Success of a Direct Mail Campaign

The first thing you need to determine? The close rate needed to break even.
Doug and Polly White | 4 min read
9 Promotional Items to Consider Using in Your Next Direct Mail Campaign
Marketing Strategies

9 Promotional Items to Consider Using in Your Next Direct Mail Campaign

One of the most critical aspects of your direct mail campaign is getting prospects to open and read your message--these promotional items can help increase your response rate.
Craig Simpson | 7 min read
10 Can't-Miss Tips to Dominate Your Cold Calls
Cold Calling

10 Can't-Miss Tips to Dominate Your Cold Calls

Work through your nerves and you'll achievie 'hello-my-name-is' excellence.
Cole Schafer | 6 min read
3 Steps to Tracking the Success of Your Direct Mail Campaign
Direct Marketing

3 Steps to Tracking the Success of Your Direct Mail Campaign

Tracking your mail after it's gone out is vital. Here are 3 tools to help you verify your success.
Craig Simpson | 4 min read
Direct Mail Breaks Outdated Marketing Assumptions
Direct Marketing

Direct Mail Breaks Outdated Marketing Assumptions

What the critics got wrong about print.
Shaun Buck | 7 min read
The Secret to Maximizing Your Marketing Dollars for Fun and Profit
Marketing

The Secret to Maximizing Your Marketing Dollars for Fun and Profit

Don't act like the big companies. You can be doing a lot more in marketing, for a lot less money.
Issamar Ginzberg | 7 min read
