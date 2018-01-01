discounts

6 Infallible Sales Strategies for Beating Even the Toughest Competition
Ready for Anything

Project confidence that your offer meets a client's needs -- and be sure you can back it up.
Ayodeji Onibalusi | 5 min read
Did Ruth's Chris Steak House Bite Off More Than It Can Chew With its New Promo?
Ready for Anything

Did the score of a Michigan-Rutgers game totally fork up this restaurant?
Dan Bova | 2 min read
How Do You Solve the Discount Conundrum in B2B Sales?
Pricing

Investigate how you can create value for your customer and yourself without resorting to slashing prices.
Danny Wong | 5 min read
The 4 Easiest Ways to Make More, Yes More, Money in 2016
Entrepreneurs

Sample: Put an end to discounts. Yes, do it now.
Sujan Patel | 5 min read
Why Slashing Prices Also Cuts Up Your Brand
Setting prices

Slashing prices as a strategy never lasts. Those customers you saw during a discount won't return once prices return to normal.
Erik Huberman | 5 min read
How This Company Is Profiting Giving Perks to Military Members and First-Responders
Online Marketplace

GovX's small customer base helped it cash in with investors.
Michelle Goodman | 2 min read
5 Ways to Stretch Your Travel Budget With Freebies and Discounts
Business Travel

Business demands travel, regardless if you can barely afford it. Don't worry, there is always a deal to be had.
John Boitnott | 4 min read
How One Company Is Helping Military Veterans Become Franchisees
Military Veterans

Budget Blinds offers a soft landing for transitioning veterans.
Tracy Stapp Herold | 2 min read
Celebrate 'Free Cone Day' Today at Dairy Queen
Dairy Queen

DQ is one of a number of chains that host an ice-cream giveaway each spring.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
10 Student Discounts You Can Still Use After Graduating (Infographic)
Infographics

When you're an entrepreneur, every penny counts. Recent grads looking to launch their own businesses can save a little money -- and still have a life -- by getting deals on everything from computers to movie tickets.
Carly Okyle | 1 min read
