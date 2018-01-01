discounts
Video: This Week in Weed (August 13-17)
Lyft Offers Credits For Sober Drivers, and a Dispensary in Hot Water for Prices too Low?!
Ready for Anything
6 Infallible Sales Strategies for Beating Even the Toughest Competition
Project confidence that your offer meets a client's needs -- and be sure you can back it up.
Ready for Anything
Did Ruth's Chris Steak House Bite Off More Than It Can Chew With its New Promo?
Did the score of a Michigan-Rutgers game totally fork up this restaurant?
Pricing
How Do You Solve the Discount Conundrum in B2B Sales?
Investigate how you can create value for your customer and yourself without resorting to slashing prices.
Entrepreneurs
The 4 Easiest Ways to Make More, Yes More, Money in 2016
Sample: Put an end to discounts. Yes, do it now.
Setting prices
Why Slashing Prices Also Cuts Up Your Brand
Slashing prices as a strategy never lasts. Those customers you saw during a discount won't return once prices return to normal.
Online Marketplace
How This Company Is Profiting Giving Perks to Military Members and First-Responders
GovX's small customer base helped it cash in with investors.
Business Travel
5 Ways to Stretch Your Travel Budget With Freebies and Discounts
Business demands travel, regardless if you can barely afford it. Don't worry, there is always a deal to be had.
Military Veterans
How One Company Is Helping Military Veterans Become Franchisees
Budget Blinds offers a soft landing for transitioning veterans.
Dairy Queen
Celebrate 'Free Cone Day' Today at Dairy Queen
DQ is one of a number of chains that host an ice-cream giveaway each spring.
Infographics
10 Student Discounts You Can Still Use After Graduating (Infographic)
When you're an entrepreneur, every penny counts. Recent grads looking to launch their own businesses can save a little money -- and still have a life -- by getting deals on everything from computers to movie tickets.