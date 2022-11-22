This Free Service Negotiates Huge Discounts for Small Businesses

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Entrepreneurs and small-business owners are the lifeblood of the American economy. That may sound like the kind of greasy hyperbole politicians use to win over undecided voters. But it's true. According to figures compiled by the U.S. Small Business Association, small businesses account for just 44 percent of all U.S. economic activity. And yet, between 1995 and 2020, small businesses created 62 percent of all new jobs.

That's what you call punching above your weight.

Unfortunately, despite their oversized impact on the economy, small businesses often get a raw deal regarding overhead costs. While large corporations can negotiate huge discounts on technology, software, shipping, travel, office supplies, and various professional services, small businesses get stuck paying full price.

But what if there was a way to level the playing field? What if entrepreneurs and small businesses could get the same kinds of discounts as giant multinational corporations on the tools, services, and products they need to do business? Thanks to Capital One Spring, now they can. And incredibly, it's all 100 percent free with no strings attached.

Incredible savings, zero strings.

It's not hard to understand why large corporations can negotiate discounts for the things they need to do business. It's basic economics that even the everyday consumer can understand. When you buy in bulk, you get a better price. Because small companies can't buy in bulk, at least to the same extent as giant corporations, they aren't able to negotiate discounts.

That's where Capital One Spring comes in.

Capital One Spring is an online portal where small businesses can shop for discounts on the everyday products and services they need to operate. How does it work? Basically, Capital One Spring brings thousands of small businesses together under one roof. Then they have their procurement experts negotiate deals on behalf of Capital One Spring members. It's similar to a union; only instead of negotiating contracts on behalf of all employees, Capital One Spring is negotiating discounts on behalf of all member businesses.

All of the deals available through Capital One Spring are specifically selected by industry experts for small businesses, so you save money on what you need most. Here is just a small sample of the discounts currently available:

Shipping — 45 percent off FedEx Express and 25 percent off FedEx Ground

— 45 percent off Express and 25 percent off FedEx Ground Phones — 12 percent off Verizon business plans and 60 percent off smartphones

— 12 percent off business plans and 60 percent off smartphones Bookkeeping — 30 percent off Intuit QuickBooks Payroll for 12 months

— 30 percent off Intuit Payroll for 12 months Hotels — up to 50 percent off hotel rates from Priceline

— up to 50 percent off hotel rates from Car Rentals — up to 15 percent off car rentals from Enterprise and National

— up to 15 percent off car rentals from and Email Marketing — 50 percent off Intuit MailChimp

— 50 percent off Intuit Digital Security — 40 percent off Keeper password manager

— 40 percent off password manager Computers — up to 30 percent off Dell laptops

— up to 30 percent off laptops IT Services — up to 50 percent off Ricoh IT and print products

On average, a small business with 10 or more employees taking full advantage of Capital One Spring can save as much as $4,500* per year. That may be a drop in the swimming pool for a huge corporation, but for an entrepreneur just starting out, that could mean staying in business for two more months.

An essential resource for any small business.

Not sure you'll actually use Capital One Spring enough to save $4,500 per year? Not a problem. Capital One Spring is completely free and available to any small business. There are never fees or commissions, and you do not need a Capital One card. All you have to do is sign up, which takes around 30 seconds. After that, even if you use Capital One Spring to save on one product, you've already come out ahead.

So if you're looking for an easy way to save money on the products and services your business needs, take a look at Capital One Spring. You have absolutely nothing to lose and a lot of savings to gain.

*Annual savings of up to $4,500 based on the median spend at small businesses with 10 or more employees using a Capital One Spark card at the 40 most popular Spring merchants as of December 2021.