Between a pending turkey shortage due to bird flu along with an overall increase in the cost of food, Thanksgiving this year is set against a backdrop of surging inflation and higher-than-normal prices.

Bloomberg / Contributor | Getty Images

However, some grocery stores are offering exclusive and deals to give shoppers some relief as Thanksgiving approaches. Grocery chain Aldi announced a Thanksgiving Price Rewind promotion wherein the market will discount Thanksgiving goods to match 2019 prices, per the New York Post.

Starting Wednesday, Aldi will discount holiday staples by up to 30% as part of the promotion.

Related: How to Host Thanksgiving Dinner on a Budget

"Providing amazing products at the absolute lowest prices is what we've always done, and we know right now that's more important than ever," Dave Rinaldo, president of Aldi U.S., told the Post.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the cost of food purchased at grocery stores in September was 13% higher than the previous year. The cost of food in general rose by 11%.

Aldi has stated it will continue its commitment to being the "low price leader" across the 38 states it serves, regardless of current circumstances.

Along with Aldi, BJ's Wholesale Club is also offering Thanksgiving specials to relieve shoppers of inflation pressures. Now through November 10, club members who spend $150 online or in-store will receive a coupon for a free turkey while supplies last.