Discrimination
Workplace Diversity
Correcting and Dispelling the Myths About Diversity and Inclusion Hiring -- 4 Experts Weigh in
You've probably heard the myth about the 'pipeline problem' blocking efforts at increasing diversity. Here's the truth about that.
More From This Topic
How Older Women Can Report Age Discrimination at Work or in the Hiring Process
Women workers file more age discrimination complaints than men.
China
Sexist Job Ads Discriminate Against Women in China -- Even Specifying Applicants' Required Height, Weight and Facial Structure
Many job ads in China openly discriminate against women according to research from Human Rights Watch.
Workplace Diversity
The Shocking Factor Putting Your Entire Exit Strategy at Risk
Establishment segregation was decreasing until the 1990s. So, what caused the reversal?
Gender Bias
Why the (Entrepreneurial) Future is Female
Women own only 5 percent of startups. So, when we talk about inequality, how about talking about women entrepreneurs?
Women in Business
New Research Shows Women Freelancers Face a Big Gender Pay Gap
It isn't just an issue in corporate America.
Company Culture
How Uber Proved That 1 Person Cannot Change a Company Culture
"Wife Appreciation Day" doesn't mean letting your spouse "take a day off from the kitchen."
Women Entrepreneurs
For Women Entrepreneurs or VCs, Doors Will Only Open If We Pound on Them, Loudly and Persistently
After the headlines, there's more hard work to be done.
Corporate Culture
The Tech Industry's Real Problem With Diversity Is Clear. It's Not The Pipeline.
Tech apologists claim there are insufficient numbers of qualified women to hire. Which conveniently overlooks the hostile work environments now known to be pervasive.
Workplace Diversity
It's More Than a Seat at the Table: 4 Attributes of an Inclusive Workplace
Most companies, through the guise of measuring diversity, are actually measuring only representation, because they're only counting heads.
Discrimination
3 Ways to Successfully Discuss Race Relations With Employees
If, for instance, you're a white manager, have you ever considered just discussing something like Charlottesville with colleagues of color?