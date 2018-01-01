Discrimination

More From This Topic

How Older Women Can Report Age Discrimination at Work or in the Hiring Process

How Older Women Can Report Age Discrimination at Work or in the Hiring Process

Women workers file more age discrimination complaints than men.
Lydia Belanger | 7 min read
Sexist Job Ads Discriminate Against Women in China -- Even Specifying Applicants' Required Height, Weight and Facial Structure
China

Sexist Job Ads Discriminate Against Women in China -- Even Specifying Applicants' Required Height, Weight and Facial Structure

Many job ads in China openly discriminate against women according to research from Human Rights Watch.
Tara Francis Chan | 5 min read
The Shocking Factor Putting Your Entire Exit Strategy at Risk
Workplace Diversity

The Shocking Factor Putting Your Entire Exit Strategy at Risk

Establishment segregation was decreasing until the 1990s. So, what caused the reversal?
Heather R. Huhman | 5 min read
Why the (Entrepreneurial) Future is Female
Gender Bias

Why the (Entrepreneurial) Future is Female

Women own only 5 percent of startups. So, when we talk about inequality, how about talking about women entrepreneurs?
Jeffrey Hayzlett | 7 min read
New Research Shows Women Freelancers Face a Big Gender Pay Gap
Women in Business

New Research Shows Women Freelancers Face a Big Gender Pay Gap

It isn't just an issue in corporate America.
Nina Zipkin | 3 min read
How Uber Proved That 1 Person Cannot Change a Company Culture
Company Culture

How Uber Proved That 1 Person Cannot Change a Company Culture

"Wife Appreciation Day" doesn't mean letting your spouse "take a day off from the kitchen."
Heather R. Huhman | 6 min read
For Women Entrepreneurs or VCs, Doors Will Only Open If We Pound on Them, Loudly and Persistently
Women Entrepreneurs

For Women Entrepreneurs or VCs, Doors Will Only Open If We Pound on Them, Loudly and Persistently

After the headlines, there's more hard work to be done.
Tammi Jantzen | 5 min read
The Tech Industry's Real Problem With Diversity Is Clear. It's Not The Pipeline.
Corporate Culture

The Tech Industry's Real Problem With Diversity Is Clear. It's Not The Pipeline.

Tech apologists claim there are insufficient numbers of qualified women to hire. Which conveniently overlooks the hostile work environments now known to be pervasive.
Elizabeth Ames | 3 min read
It's More Than a Seat at the Table: 4 Attributes of an Inclusive Workplace
Workplace Diversity

It's More Than a Seat at the Table: 4 Attributes of an Inclusive Workplace

Most companies, through the guise of measuring diversity, are actually measuring only representation, because they're only counting heads.
Sona Jepsen | 6 min read
3 Ways to Successfully Discuss Race Relations With Employees
Discrimination

3 Ways to Successfully Discuss Race Relations With Employees

If, for instance, you're a white manager, have you ever considered just discussing something like Charlottesville with colleagues of color?
Heather R. Huhman | 4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.