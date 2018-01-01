Dress for Success
First Impressions
The Science of the First Impression: 5 Elements of a Great First Impression
The first impression informs how you're thought of well beyond the first moment, so get it right.
More From This Topic
Fashion
Why Get Dressed Up For Work When You Could Wear Bammies, 'Business Jammies'?
'Get Comfy. Like a Boss.' Or like look lazy, like a sloth?
Dress for Success
Why You Still Have to Dress for Success
Even in this era of jeans and T-shirts in the office, I still get dressed up -- for work, for fun and even for a weekend night at home.
Clothes
5 Business Advantages of a Simple Wardrobe
You can use the time and money you don't waste figuring out how to dress for success to actually succeed.
Fashion
What's the Difference Between Business Casual and Smart Casual? A Handy Guide on How to Dress. (Infographic)
If you're not sure how to dress, we've got your back.
Fashion
Dress for Success This Summer With These 5 Style Tips for Men
In business, what you wear speaks to the type of person you are. An expert shares what's in this season.
Dress Codes
Fashion-Savvy Ways to Shape Your Image to Score Business Success
Three experts provide their advice for competitive grooming.
Dress Codes
Your Attire Speaks Volumes Before You Open Your Mouth
Dress to impress the audience at your next presentation. Your grooming and sprucing up become part of the message.
Dress Codes
Goodbye, Suits. Sport These Smart Looks but Shun Interview No-nos.
Prove you understand the culture of the startup world by adding a little personal flare to your professional attire.
Managing Employees
How to Set Your Office's Dress Code
You'd like your employees to dress for success, but sometimes, they're just a mess. Here are 4 ways to get your employees in appropriate attire.
Lifestyle
6 Items Every Entrepreneur Needs to Dress for Success
A fashion expert weighs in on what pieces of clothing business leaders should have in their closets.